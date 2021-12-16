Three 2022 recruits who could outperform their recruiting rankings at Michigan

Michigan wrapped up a 2022 recruiting class that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. On the first day of the Early Signing Period the Wolverines landed five more players, including two top-100 players and another four-star.

But the recruits with lower rankings also have plenty of potential. Here are a few who have the chance to outplay their ranking when it’s all said and done.

Four-star TE Colston Loveland

Loveland has been consistently rising throughout the process, finally earning four-star status on the 247Sports composite recently. But I still find it hard to believe there are 16 tight ends in the country better than the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder.

Playing in Idaho certainly doesn’t help his case. The state produces very few FBS level players, so it’s hard to determine if his skills will translate against much tougher competition in college. He did show enough to earn offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Arizona State, UCLA, Utah and others, though.

Auburn and Arizona State were still pushing for Loveland hard even after he committed to Michigan, but he stayed solid throughout the cycle. Jay Harbaugh has a high hit rate on his targets and Loveland is quite the player to get to develop.

Three-star OL Alessandro Lorenzetti

Lorenzetti is another victim of circumstance that could be preventing him from being as thoroughly scouted as he deserves. He’s originally from Canada and was stuck at home during the pandemic longer than his American counterparts. Then he transferred to the Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, an under-scouted region.

While still very raw, he was able to pick up offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State and several more before choosing Michigan.

In his senior season film, he’s shown great strides in his development so far, with quick feet and agile movements from the tackle position. He’s also powerful, using his base to drive and finish blocks. After a few years of training at Michigan, Lorenzetti will be one to keep an eye on at a tackle or guard spot.

Three-star LB Deuce Spurlock

Unlike the other two on the list, Spurlock plays in football-crazy Alabama. His senior season was crazy productive while helping Madison Academy to a 12-2 record and a berth in the state semifinals. Clemson and Florida were sniffing around Spurlock as signing day approached, and you can see why with his stat line.

On the season, Spurlock racked up 186 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Playing mostly on the edge, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder showed great speed and closing ability. No matter where you play those numbers are impressive, and even more so in a good football state like Alabama.

Spurlock mostly played off the edge for his high school, but will be planning to move inside the box at Michigan. There, his speed and closing ability should help him still always be around the ball.