National Signing Day: Social media reactions

Michigan made a splash on National Signing day by signing some marquee uncommitted recruits (four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore, four-star safety Keon Sabb, who recently decommitted from Clemson, and four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons) and flipping some recruits as well (three-star wide receiver Amorion Walker from Notre Dame and three-star quarterback Alex Orji from Virginia Tech). At the end of the day, the Wolverines came out with the ninth ranked class nationally according to 247Sports.

Check out the social media reactions from Michigan’s big day:

Alex Orji flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to Michigan today:

Big day today — Alex Orji (@AlexORJ1) December 15, 2021

Here’s some of the highlights of Michigan’s NSD:

Michigan football has gotten new commitments today from:



4⃣⭐️ DL Derrick Moore (No. 79 overall)

4⃣⭐️ S Keon Sabb (No. 94 overall)

4⃣⭐️ WR Darrius Clemons (No. 131 overall)

3⃣⭐️ WR/DB Amorion Walker (Notre Dame flip)

3⃣⭐️ QB/ATH Alex Orji (Virginia Tech flip) — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) December 15, 2021

Clemons is reuniting with childhood friend Andrel Anthony:

back to the youth football days https://t.co/nljo74hKRt — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) December 15, 2021

Safeties coach Ron Bellamy was hyped about Sabb coming to Michigan:

Defensive coach Ryan Osborn was loving what he was seeing today:

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is pumped about the 2022 class:

What a day! Some Ballers are headed to Ann Arbor to keep Michigan on top! Some BIG time ballers on Offense to add to a explosive team already!! 〽️#GoBlue — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) December 15, 2021

It was a crazy day all around college football:

I've been doing this for 12 years now. This is the wildest day I've seen. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 15, 2021

Jim Harbaugh knows how crucial today was to making the 2022 class great: