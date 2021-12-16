 clock menu more-arrow no yes

National Signing Day: Social media reactions

Michigan had a big day on NSD, see what the Twitter world had to say about it.

By Scotty_White
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan made a splash on National Signing day by signing some marquee uncommitted recruits (four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore, four-star safety Keon Sabb, who recently decommitted from Clemson, and four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons) and flipping some recruits as well (three-star wide receiver Amorion Walker from Notre Dame and three-star quarterback Alex Orji from Virginia Tech). At the end of the day, the Wolverines came out with the ninth ranked class nationally according to 247Sports.

Check out the social media reactions from Michigan’s big day:

Alex Orji flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to Michigan today:

Here’s some of the highlights of Michigan’s NSD:

Clemons is reuniting with childhood friend Andrel Anthony:

Safeties coach Ron Bellamy was hyped about Sabb coming to Michigan:

Defensive coach Ryan Osborn was loving what he was seeing today:

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is pumped about the 2022 class:

It was a crazy day all around college football:

Jim Harbaugh knows how crucial today was to making the 2022 class great:

