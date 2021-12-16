Three-star LB Aaron Alexander decommits from Michigan

After not signing his Letter of Intent on the first day of Early Signing Period, 2022 three-star in-state linebacker Aaron Alexander has decommitted from Michigan’s class.

The “events that have transpired” to cause Alexander to decommit have not been revealed and since Michigan can’t comment on uncommitted prospects, we probably won’t know.

Alexander plays at Belleville High School, where Michigan has had a rocky relationship in the past with head coach Jermaine Crowell. Two other high FBS prospects from Belleville, four-star safety Myles Rowser and three-star cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell, also didn’t sign on Wednesday for unknown reasons.

Before decommitting, Alexander was the lowest ranked player in Michigan’s No. 9 nationally-ranked class. The other linebackers in Michigan’s class include four-star Jimmy Rolder and three-star Deuce Spurlock, though Micah Pollard, Alex Orji and Keon Sabb could all play the position in some capacity as well.

Stay tuned to Maize n Brew for more recruiting news as the 2022 cycle finishes up.