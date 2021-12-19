List of expected early enrollees for Michigan football’s 2022 class

This past week, the Michigan Wolverines were able to sign 22 players in the 2022 class during the Early Signing Period. There is one committed player who has yet to sign — four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry — but everyone else who was committed ended up signing their letter of intent.

Jim Harbaugh and company are expecting a good amount of early enrollees this winter semester, so let’s check in on those who are expected to be in Ann Arbor next month.

Quick note: These could obviously change, via subtractions or additions, but these are the players we are currently expecting to enroll early.

Five-star CB Will Johnson

The highest ranked player of Michigan’s class, Johnson had been committed since February and signed his LOI on Wednesday. Not only is he expected to be an early enrollee, but could also take part in team practices as early as this upcoming week for Orange Bowl preps. He is the No. 20 overall player in the class, per 247Sports’ composite.

Four-star S Keon Sabb

A top-100 overall player, Sabb committed to the Wolverines and signed his LOI all on the same day on Wednesday. He had been committed to Clemson since the summer, but reopened his recruitment in the wake of Brent Venebals taking over as Oklahoma’s head coach. Sabb should be in Ann Arbor come January.

Four-star WR Tyler Morris

A former top-100 overall prospect, Morris missed all of his senior season due to a torn ACL, which is why his ranking dipped down to No. 115. At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Morris is still recovering from his injury but should be able to take part in spring practices.

Four-star WR Darrius Clemons

One of my favorite members of the class on potential alone. Clemons is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash time. The kid can fly and be a vertical weapon for the Wolverines early in his collegiate career. He committed and signed with Michigan on Wednesday after being an Oregon lean for a long time.

Four-star TE Colston Loveland

This kid is a future stud; mark my words. Loveland had been a three-star throughout most of his recruitment, but wound up in four-star range by the time he signed his LOI. He is now at No. 343, and that may even still be too low. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he has some work to do in the blocking department at the tight end position, but he can get down the field in a hurry and has Mossed some kids in Idaho — just go check out his Hudl film.

Four-star DB Kody Jones

It was a huge win for the Wolverines to keep Jones committed to this class. Jones was being pursued heavily by Tennessee and other programs to flip, but he stuck with his verbal commitment and signed with Michigan. A versatile playmaker in the secondary at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Jones very well could see the field at corner, nickel and safety.

Four-star DL Mason Graham

One of the most slept on recruits in the class, Graham is a force to be reckoned with along the interior of the defensive line. He will have a legitimate chance to play early in his career at U-M based on his work ethic, monster motor and level of production in high school.

Three-star CB Myles Pollard

Pollard is one of a few defensive backs who plans to be at Michigan next month. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee is a long, rangy player who will be a dynamic duo with Will Johnson at the cornerback position. It was a big recruiting victory for Steve Clinkscale when Pollard committed back in July. He will reunite with his former high school teammate Junior Colson when he steps foot on campus.

Three-star WR Amorion Walker

Another flipped commitment on the opening day of the Early Signing Period, Walker elected to commit and sign with Michigan all in the same day. He was committed to Notre Dame since March, but Michigan was able to flip the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder from Louisiana thanks to his relationships with Ron Bellamy and Josh Gattis. With Walker expected to enroll early, U-M will have all its receiver commits on campus this winter.

Three-star QB Jayden Denegal

The quarterback who committed to the Wolverines first, Denegal had an impressive workout in front of Jim Harbaugh and other offensive coaches over the summer. He received his offer then and essentially committed on the spot. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he is more of your traditional quarterback, but does have some elusiveness to escape the pocket in a hurry.

Three-star QB Alex Orji

Yet another prospect who flipped and signed on Wednesday, Orji is the second quarterback in Michigan’s 2022 class. At 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, he is more versatile quarterback than Denegal is. His senior year, he threw for 2,064 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 1,187 yards and 24 touchdowns. That is the definition of dual-threat.

Three-star OL Connor Jones

One of my personal favorites from this class, Jones committed to Michigan on Christmas Eve 2020. He stayed loyal to his commitment and was a vigorous recruiter for the Wolverines, and even continues to recruit five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly. At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, Jones is likely to play tackle for Michigan.