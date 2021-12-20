2023 three-star OL Dylan Senda commits to Northwestern over Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines tried to remain hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class, but fell short as three-star in-state offensive lineman Dylan Senda just announced his commitment to Northwestern.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder hails from Dearborn and plays for Divine Child, which is where Aidan Hutchinson played in high school.

The Crystal Ball predictions were on Michigan State for most of the season, even though Senda was on campus for Michigan’s games against Washington and Ohio State. You would think the victory in The Game and the Big Ten Championship would have swayed Senda over to the good guys. But Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats had been recruiting him the longest, which ultimately lead him to Evanston.

For Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, it’s back to the drawing board for the offensive line in the 2023 class. It sucks missing out on a talented player in your backyard, but it’s super early in the cycle and there is still plenty of time to sort through it all.