Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Blue chips in 2023 class feel impact of Michigan’s season

With most of the 2022 cycle wrapped up, Michigan is moving its attention to 2023. The Wolverines’ season will have an even bigger impact on the recruits in this cycle, and you can already see how making the playoffs is resonating with some high-quality players.

Top-150 DL planning visit to Michigan early next year

Four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe is one of the best prospects in the Midwest for the 2023 cycle. Michigan is prioritizing him highly and he recently spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about what he thinks about the program following the championship season ($).

“I think it’s really awesome,” said Depaepe. “I really like Michigan and the way they play. Them making the playoffs is really cool and everything they have going on right now is super cool to watch.”

Depaepe added he’s looking to get back on campus soon.

“I talked a lot with Courtney Morgan, but he’s at Washington now, but I spoke with coach Oz a couple days ago,” Depaepe said. “(He was saying) just what’s up and was talking about how I was doing and getting me down for a visit. Yep, January I think (I’ll visit).”

Michigan is sitting well with Depaepe so far, with Iowa, Penn State and Washington also likely to be factors in this recruitment.

Michigan offers No. 6 TE in class of 2023

Michigan is still filling out its board for 2023 and fired out an offer to one of the top tight ends in the country recently. Oregon four-star Riley Williams broke down how he received the offer with TMI’s Marich and what he thought about it ($).

“I was on the phone with coach Gattis, the offensive coordinator and he handed it off to coach Jay Harbaugh and he gave me the good news,” Williams said.

He continued, saying he “was super excited” and that it was “about 10 minutes later and I still had a smile on my face.”

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder holds offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Washington so far. There are no Crystal Ball predictions yet for him.

Coaches staying on top of four-star DL

A prospect high on Michigan’s board for 2023 is four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell. While speaking with TMI’s Marich recently, the 6-foot-5, 324-pounder revealed several coaches are recruiting him hard to Ann Arbor ($).

“It’s great. They had a really great year,” said Mitchell. “When I visited back in June, the coaches and players were saying they plan on having a big year. I’m looking forward to watching them play in the college playoffs.”

Mitchell described Michigan’s standing with him as “pretty high” and he speaks with Shaun Nua, director of recruiting Aashon Larkins and defensive analyst Joe Staab regularly.

Coming out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, Michigan has a strong chance to land Mitchell. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.