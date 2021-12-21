Report: Michigan hires replacement for Courtney Morgan

According to Aaron McMann of MLive, the Michigan Wolverines have their replacement for Courtney Morgan in Central Michigan Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia, who has held that role the last five years for the Chippewas.

Karschnia, who is listed in the university’s directory on its website, has been rumored for the job for a few weeks now, but it appears it may be a done deal. The 2015 University of Michigan graduate will be returning home to work for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines’ recruiting department.

Morgan, Michigan’s former Director of Player Personnel, left earlier this month for the same position at Washington. Recruiting may take a hit on the West Coast with that departure, but Karschnia will most certainly help in-state recruiting, since he is a native of Michigan.

Nothing formally has been announced by the university, but expect something sometime after CMU’s bowl game on New Year’s Eve.

Stick with Maize n Brew as this story develops.