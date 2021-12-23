Thursday Recruiting Roundup: 2 elite prospects eyeing visit to Michigan

As our Jon Simmons wrote on Tuesday's edition of the Recruiting Roundup, the Michigan Wolverines’ 12-1 Big Ten Championship season has had a huge affect on recruits in the 2023 class. Just a few days after Jon’s report, two more recruits have come out and expressed their major interest in the program. We’ll dive into that in today’s roundup.

Top OT continues to hear from U-M

The 2023 class will be an important one for the Wolverines along the offensive line, so why not give it a shot with one of the top overall talents in the cycle?

Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ composite. He holds offers from just about any school you can think of, so he’ll have his choice of where he ends up attending college. If Shaun Nua and Sherrone Moore have anything to say about it, that school will be Michigan.

247Sports’ Greg Biggins ($) spoke with Mauigoa, who recapped a few schools who hold his interest the most. He was recently offered by Alabama, which was a huge offer for him. He plans to visit Tuscaloosa eventually, but he also brought up Michigan.

“Michigan is another school I like and I’m setting up a Zoom call with them and their staff soon,” he said. “I still have interest in USC, too. That was one of the few schools I’ve already visited and I like the new staff there so I’m going to continue to give them a strong look.”

Other schools he brought up were Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami (FL), which is in it thanks to his preexisting relationship with Mario Cristobal.

Biggins also noted “Michigan should get a visit from Francis,” and the Zoom call will be set up “likely next week with the staff.”

Mauigoa will without a doubt be among Michigan’s top targets along the offensive line in his class. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, the sky is the limit for his potential.

Four-star S trying to see AA soon

The Wolverines have expanded their recruiting map over the last calendar year, and one state they’re trying to hit a bit more than they have in previous years is Texas. It’s always been a hotbed for football talent, so Ron Bellamy is smart to go after 2023 four-star safety Braxton Myers, who hails from the city of Coppell.

Caching up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Mariah ($), Coppell expressed his interest in Michigan’s football program.

“Winning the Big Ten is huge and making the playoffs is most definitely impressive,” Myers said. “The team had a great season and I can’t wait to see them play in the playoffs.”

As for a trip to U-M, Myers said he is hoping to get to Ann Arbor this spring. He visited back in September for a game day experience, so this wouldn’t be his first time on campus.

It’s always great to hear an out of region prospect as highly ranked as Myers (No. 100 overall) wanting to come back for another visit. He seems to have clicked well with Bellamy, so he should be one to remember moving forward.