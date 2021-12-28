Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2022 RB

The Michigan Wolverines’ football team is now down in Florida continuing their preparation for the College Football Playoff later this week. Even though they’re away from home, the coaches are still recruiting players in both the 2022 and 2023 classes. Here’s the latest on what they’re up to on the trail.

Michigan offers 2022 three-star RB

After transfer portal target DeaMonte Trayanum decided to commit to Ohio State to play linebacker instead of running back, the Wolverines swiftly moved to offer Texas three-star Andrew Paul.

As a senior, Paul rushed for an eye-popping 2,612 yards on 271 carries and scored 41 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 208 yards and three more scores.

That production gave a jumpstart to Paul’s recruitment. He picked up offers from Cal, Michigan State, Auburn, Houston, Purdue, SMU, Washington State, TCU and Michigan since the beginning of November.

Paul has already taken an official visit to Colorado, but is very likely to use one to see Ann Arbor when the dead period lifts in January. With Michigan really wanting two backs in the class, it’s going to push hard for him.

Four-star LB following Michigan’s season closely

Yet another prospect who has taken notice of Michigan’s excellent season is 2023 Utah linebacker Siale Esera. He spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about what he thinks of the program after the 2021 season ($).

“I think it is amazing,” said Esera about Michigan’s Big Ten Championship. “It left a great impression on me. It gives me a great sense of confidence that the program is heading in a positive direction.”

Esera revealed Shaun Nua is the primary recruiter for him and he “contacts me very often.”

When asked where Michigan stands in his recruitment, Esera plainly stated “right now, I have them top five or even top three right now.”

Michigan makes top seven for four-star OT

One of Michigan’s top targets up front for 2023 is Florida four-star Payton Kirkland. Kirkland, the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country in his class, recently included Michigan in his trimmed down list of schools.

This is in God’s hands now top 7 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/N4UEEKq0Er — Payton ”PKAY“ Kirkland (@paytonkirk55) December 23, 2021

Michigan was joined by Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Georgia and Miami in his top seven.

Kirkland explained to TMI’s Marich why Michigan made the cut ($).

“Michigan is on my top schools list due to consistently (being there) throughout my recruitment as well as my relationship with Coach Moore,” Kirkland said.

This is quite the turnaround for Michigan, as Kirkland left the Wolverines off his top 12 schools back in October. But it’s a testament to the role their championship season is having that they were able to jump back in and become contenders here again.