2022 four-star DB Zeke Berry commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines’ big recruiting weekend last weekend for the Ohio State game has already paid off. Earlier this week, they secured a commitment from 2022 three-star defensive end Ethan Burke. They have also received commitments from 2023 four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings and 2023 three-star in-state wide receiver Semaj Morgan.

And the good news just keeps coming, as 2022 four-star defensive back Zeke Berry just announced his pledge to the Maize and Blue.

Berry was once committed to Arizona under Don Brown until bigger schools started calling. This came down to Oregon and Michigan in the end, but the Ducks used their official too early while Michigan’s staff kept chipping away at their lead. Berry’s first visit to Ann Arbor was the final card to play and sealed the deal for the Wolverines.

Coming from the De La Salle program in California, Michigan already had a leg up given its reputation at the school. Former Michigan and De La Salle quarterback Matt Gutierrez even reached out to Berry and his family to put in a good word for the Wolverines.

Like many of Michigan’s commits and targets, Berry has seen quite the rise in the recruiting rankings as the cycle played out. He was rated as a three-star on the composite until 247Sports, who has always been higher on him than most, moved him all the way up to the No. 63 player in the country. Now Berry is a composite four-star with more room to rise.

Berry is listed as either a cornerback or safety, depending on the site. He has the versatility to play either, joining five-star Will Johnson, four-star Kody Jones, and three-stars Myles Pollard and Damani Dent in Michigan’s defensive back class.