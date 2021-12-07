Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan planning in-home visits with top targets

Immediately after winning the Big Ten Championship, coaches for the Michigan Wolverines hit the trail to see their top 2022 targets for in-home visits. The last two weeks have given them some buzz they haven’t had in a long time, allowing them to get in on some recruitments that looked out of reach previously.

Don’t count out Michigan for three-star WR

Late in the season, Michigan targeted 2022 wide receiver Kaleb Webb as a top option at his position. He’s taken official visits to Michigan and Tennessee and has since backed off his pledge to East Carolina in light of this attention.

A few Crystal Balls and the timing of decommitting right after the Tennessee visit have it looking like the Vols are set for yet another recruiting win over Michigan this cycle, but 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong says it’s too early to declare this one over ($).

“...a source that talked to Webb and his family tells 247Sports that Michigan is very much in the mix to land him as well,” Wiltfong said.

Apparently, Webb’s father is very much in Michigan’s camp and his family isn’t totally sold on Tennessee yet. Michigan will most likely be visiting Webb this week for an in-home visit, so keep an eye out for the reaction following that to see if it’s enough to sway him on the side of his family.

Michigan planning on multiple in-homes for five-star OT

Rumored as a silent commit since his visit for the Washington game, 2022 five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly hasn’t given the staff much positivity since then. Still, according to On3’s EJ Holland, the staff has a plan to push this one over the finish line ($).

After visiting offensive line commit Connor Jones in Colorado on Sunday, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore planned to fly to Seattle to visit Conerly and his family. Jim Harbaugh will not be visiting by design.

Since Conerly is waiting until February to end his recruitment, Harbaugh is going to wait until next month to take an in-home visit, giving Michigan more facetime with the five-star. Since he has already taken his official visit to Ann Arbor but still has four remaining, this is a move to try and counteract momentum another school may get from hosting him on campus.

The Lincoln Riley hire at USC is the big one to watch here. USC was already recruiting him hard and hosted him on a couple visits, so I’d expect Conerly to take an official there at some point.

Michigan pursuing former four-star RB in transfer portal

Michigan looks to have a great one-two punch at running back next year with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but that’s not stopping the Wolverines from pursuing options in the transfer portal. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb reports they are interested in Arizona State transfer DeaMonte Trayanum to add to their stable ($). Webb reports the interest is “mutual” between the two and the “Wolverines may also lead at this stage.”

This move is a result of losing Hassan Haskins’ “thunder” ability as opposed to the “lightning” provided by Corum and Edwards. Trayanum is listed as 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds and is more of a bruiser who can help on short yardage.

Michigan has had troubles with getting non-grad transfers admitted in the past, so we’ll see if it is able to get Trayanum past admissions.

Originally from Ohio, Trayanum rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two years at Arizona State.