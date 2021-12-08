The Michigan Wolverines are off to a blazing start in the 2023 class. They got their first commit just a couple days before The Game in the form of kicker Adam Samaha, and now have four commits after four-star top 100 linebacker Raylen Wilson just committed to the Maize and Blue.

Wilson committed to Michigan over his other finalist, and Michigan’s semifinal opponent in the College Football Playoffs, the Georgia Bulldogs. He also held other offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and more.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder hails from Tallahassee, Florida. He was offered by Michigan back on June 15 by linebackers coach George Helow. He visited Ann Arbor for the Northwestern game back in October and left that visit in awe, as he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“I still think very highly of them,” Wilson said after his visit. “They are really the team to beat right now after me going up there. Yes, (I would say they lead for me).”

This past season, Wilson racked up 139 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one punt returned for a touchdown in 13 games played. He was also quite impressive during a COVID-shortened 2020 season consisting of just six games, compiling 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

Michigan now has the No. 9 ranked class in 2023. The class currently consists of the aforementioned Samaha, four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings and three-star in-state receiver Semaj Morgan.

Wilson is ranked the No. 14 player in Florida, No. 6 at his position and No. 74 overall on the 247Sports composite. Check out some of his highlights below.