Michigan gets commitment from four-star OL Andrew Gentry

In a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday morning got a massive addition to their 2022 class in the form of former four-star offensive lineman Andrew Gentry. Gentry’s Twitter account also confirms he is a Michigan commit.

Gentry, who was originally committed to Virginia in the 2020 class, had been on a two-year missionary trip for his church. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans a bit, so he has been serving in Utah, per his Facebook page.

After Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down from the position, the door was opened for Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore to swoop in and get his commitment.

Former offensive line coach Ed Warinner was vigorously recruiting Gentry back in the 2020 class. But according to Gentry’s father, Todd, as he told Angulo, the familiarity with Michigan is what made it a top choice for Andrew.

“He met with coach Jim Harbaugh, coach Sherrone Moore and coach Shaun Nua yesterday and gave them his commitment,” Todd Gentry told 247Sports. “There was a lot of familiarity and that decision, when it was originally made, Michigan was, I’d say, just a tiny bit behind the top spot at No. 2. He is familiar with the campus and coaching staff.”

Gentry was the No. 88 overall prospect, No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 1 prospect in the state of Colorado in the 2020 class on the composite.

Stay locked in to Maize n Brew as this story develops.