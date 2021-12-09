Recruiting Roundup: Michigan conducts in-home visit with five-star OL, WRs committed elsewhere

Since the Michigan Wolverines don’t play another game until New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh and company have been making in-home visits with committed players and top targets in the 2022 class.

With the early signing period less than a week away, it is crunch time for college football programs around the country. In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will dig into a few more of the prospects Michigan coaches got some face time with earlier this week.

Sherrone Moore visits with top 2022 OL target

According to The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($), Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore visited with 2022 five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly at his home earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder from Seattle has been a top target for the Wolverines for a long time at this point. He used his official visit to Ann Arbor for the Washington game in September and has not used any of his other officials. He has, however, unofficially visited USC multiple times. The Trojans, now lead by Lincoln Riley, have gained some traction in this recruitment, so having Moore visit Conerly and his family in Washington is good to see.

You may be wondering why Jim Harbaugh did not see him alongside Moore. Well, it’s strategic in the sense that Conerly is not making his final decision until the February signing period, so Harbaugh will have another opportunity to see him next month. They are doing all they can to ensure Conerly ends up in Ann Arbor, so we will see how this all works out.

Conerly is the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player on the 247Sports composite, so it is crucial to keep checking in on him, especially with all the success Michigan has had.

Michigan sees two WR targets

According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), Michigan coaches got the chance to see 2022 four-star Kentucky wide receiver commit Dane Key and three-star Notre Dame wide receiver commit Amorion Walker earlier this week for in-home visits.

Let’s start with Walker, who remains committed to Notre Dame despite Brian Kelly pulling a fast one last week to take the job at LSU. All the Crystal Ball predictions are favoring a flip to Michigan, so everything is still looking great for the Wolverines. As of today, I expect him to be a part of Michigan’s class when it’s all said and done.

As for Key, he committed to Kentucky over Michigan and a few other schools back in October. There hasn’t been any chatter of him potentially leaving the Wildcats’ class, so this is an interesting development to say the least. Michigan coaches must think they have a shot of being able to flip him if they are going in for an in-home visit, so I am eager to hear more about this one. This is one to certainly keep an eye on as the early signing period draws near.

U-M commit confirms he’s signing and enrolling early despite Pac-12 visit

Even though he visited USC over the weekend, 2022 three-star defensive line commit Mason Graham confirmed with TMI’s Brice Marich ($) he is set to sign and enroll early with the University of Michigan. Jim Harbaugh, Mike Macdonald, Shaun Nua and Matt Weiss all visited Graham at his home in California earlier this week.

“(The in-home visit) went well,” Graham said. “It was awesome to see the coaches again. They said that they loved the way I have played and how I work so hard and they can’t wait to coach me and develop me into an even greater player.

“100% solid and for sure signing next week. Yes, I will be enrolling early and believe I can be a big part of the team next year.”

Now that is put to rest, that is one name to check off the list of potential players who could look elsewhere in the 2022 class thanks to Courtney Morgan leaving U-M for Washington. The other guys, who we talked about on this week’s Future Brew podcast, are Kevonte Henry and Zeke Berry. If either of those guys are to be impacted by Morgan’s departure, it would be Henry, who built a strong bond with him throughout the cycle. There hasn’t been anything said by Henry up to this point, so look for something on that in the near future.

But it’s great to see Graham is ready to sign and become a Wolverine. He has put up a monster senior season with Servite High School in Anaheim. In 13 games, Graham racked up 67 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles.