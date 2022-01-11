Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: More visitors scheduled for this weekend’s recruiting event

Rumors are still swirling about Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines, but that’s not stopping the program from hosting its first huge recruiting event of the year. Michigan is lining up several 2023 targets and hoping to get a few more big names on campus before the weekend arrives.

Four-star OL to visit this weekend

One of the latest 2023 recruits to confirm he will be in Ann Arbor on the 15th is Maryland four-star Antonio Tripp, per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

Tripp attends the McDonogh School in Maryland and is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, so he will slot in the interior of the offensive line.

Michigan offered Tripp last May, but this will be his first visit to campus. Penn State is considered the early leader for Tripp, with all three Crystal Ball predictions for the Nittany Lions so far in his recruitment.

In-state OL planning to visit Michigan again soon

Another interior lineman in the 2023 class looking to see Michigan again is West Bloomfield four-star Amir Herring.

While speaking with TMI’s Marich, Herring didn’t confirm he’d be in attendance for the event this weekend, but he’s “planning with the staff a date to come back for another visit to Michigan very soon.” ($).

Herring was just on campus for Michigan’s win over Ohio State in late November, calling it a “great visit.”

Michigan has had 100% of the Crystal Ball predictions for his recruitment, but Herring still maintains that he will be making his decision in late summer before his senior season starts.

Five-star QB gives thoughts on gameday visit

One prospect Michigan would love to host this weekend over pretty much anybody is 2023 in-state phenom Dante Moore. Moore recently spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about the schools he visited this past season, which includes Michigan, and his upcoming visit plans.

“Coach Harbaugh for sure made a big impact this year. A lot of people doubted him. Him taking them down to play Georgia last week, you can see the blood, sweat and tears they put into the season,” Moore said. “The style of offense, how they recruit players, how they get playmakers and get receivers and especially quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, he’s a genius on the playbook and a real genius helping the quarterbacks overall.”

Moore stated he was focused on his state championship junior season until recently, but he needs to “start picking up the speed a little bit” on his recruitment. He admitted he “didn’t know what a junior day was till a couple weeks ago.”

That certainly means coaches have been in his ear about visiting their schools, and Michigan is most likely one of them. We’ll see if the Wolverines can get him to Ann Arbor with the rest of the talent slated to be there this weekend.