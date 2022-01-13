Thursday Recruiting Roundup: 2022 U-M commit plans official visits to other schools

The majority of Michigan’s 2022 class is all signed up, but there’s one commit holding it up from being 100% for the Wolverines. We start today’s Recruiting Roundup focusing on him, and then shift our attention to a couple prospects in the 2023 class.

2022 commit plans official visits to other schools

Four-star linebacker/defensive end Kevonte Henry remains committed to the Wolverines, but didn’t sign in December. He was very close to Courtney Morgan, who bolted for the same position at Washington last month. Because of that, he held off on signing his letter of intent and is looking at other schools.

Henry continues to do his due diligence to ensure he is going to the program that is best for him, as he has a couple official visits set up. According to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins ($), Henry is slated to visit Oklahoma this weekend and then Florida the weekend of Jan. 29. In between visit weekends, he is set to participate in the annual Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from California has visited Washington already as well, so he is plenty familiar with what Morgan and the Huskies can offer him.

This is going to be a fight until the very end for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, but this is an uphill battle. Without Morgan, and especially without a position coach, this one seems likely to go in a different school’s favor. My prediction would be for Washington, but keep an eye on Florida in this one as well.

U-M eyeing five-star ND commit

According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), the Michigan Wolverines hold huge interest in 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, who is from Tampa, Florida and has been committed to Notre Dame since June.

“The Wolverines have a lot to sell to Keeley, who is a top priority on the edge rusher board — maybe the very top,” Holland wrote.

One thing that will assist the Wolverines in this recruitment is the fact Keeley has a connection at Michigan in former teammate Jaylen Harrell, who attended the same school as him at Berkeley Prep.

Holland also noted Michigan is going to attempt to get him to visit campus at some point this offseason, so this will be a recruitment to keep an eye on moving forward.

Keeley is the No. 22 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite.

Four-star RB looking to visit U-M

One of the top running backs in the 2023 class, four-star Treyaun Webb, is interested in visiting Ann Arbor this spring, he recently told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

“I like Michigan a lot,” Webb said. “Smash-mouth style. They run the ball. Coach Hart, coach Helow, they came to see me the day after my state championship game. I’ve been talking to them. They’ve been trying to get me up there and I plan on going up there in the spring.”

Webb was once committed to Oklahoma but decommitted after Lincoln Riley left for USC. He was also committed to Georgia back in 2019, but reopened his recruitment even before he committed to Oklahoma.

As of right now, he holds interest other programs like in Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, USC and Penn State. He plans to be in Athens next week when the Bulldogs celebrate their national championship, so they still could be among the top overall options in his recruitment at this point.

Standing at 6-foot and weighing 188 pounds, Webb hails from Jacksonville, hence the connection with Helow. He’s the No. 107 overall prospect on the composite. This recruitment seems like it will be a bumpy roller coaster ride, so we’ll see how much effort Mike Hart and company make here.