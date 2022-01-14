Recruiting visitors list for Michigan’s Junior Day this weekend

This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are hosting their first big recruiting event of the year. They’ll be getting visits from a couple of remaining targets in the 2022 class, as well as a larger contingent of highly-touted prospects in 2023.

2022

Parish Episcopal School (TX) Andrew Paul - Three-star, No. 1211, No. 89 RB

Michigan is still looking to take two running backs in their class and Paul is the late riser they have focused on to pair with CJ Stokes. It looks like they did a good job with their scouting as Paul has picked up offers from Washington, Notre Dame, and Clemson since Michigan offered him the day after Christmas.

Those new offers will make this a tougher recruitment to win but Paul was adamant that he’d visit Michigan as soon as he got the offer. The best case scenario would be locking him up after this weekend and preventing other schools from getting a visit from him.

Whale Branch (SC) Xavier Chaplin - Three-star, No. 1221 overall, No. 118 OT

Aside from running back, Michigan is also looking to add another offensive lineman in the class. With the Josh Conerly sweepstakes set to last until at least March, Michigan has put some of their eggs in the Chaplin basket. It looks like the staff is still split on whether he is a take or not, but they’re doing their due diligence and having him up for a visit to see him in person.

2023

Westgate (LA) Derek Williams - Four-star, No. 51 overall, No. 3 S

Recruiting in Louisiana is typically futile for Michigan, but it was able to pull Amorion Walker out of the state in 2022 thanks to Ron Bellamy. Williams is in a different tier of prospect, sitting just outside the top 50 in the country. If the Brian Kelly experiment doesn’t go well in Baton Rouge maybe Michigan could swoop in here, but the rest of the SEC is lurking.

Lee’s Summit North (MO) Cayden Green - Four-star, No. 68 overall, No. 7 OT

Michigan could recruit Missouri better since there is a lot of talent in the state, as exemplified by Green. The issue here is Oklahoma does recruit Missouri well and have retained offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh during the coaching transition. The Sooners will definitely be the team to beat here.

Osceola (FL) Derrick LeBlanc - Four-star, No. 84 overall, No. 13 DL

Osceola (FL) John Walker - Four-star, No. 99 overall, No. 17 DL

The hire of Mike Elston probably happened too late for him to make it to campus to meet with these top-100 teammates, but it’s still good to have a coach in place rather than a vacant spot. These two don’t look to be a package deal, but getting them up together doesn’t hurt. Michigan will be battling the southern powers plus Ohio State for both these guys.

West Bloomfield (MI) Amir Herring - Four-star, No. 204 overall, No. 10 IOL

Now we’re getting to the guys who Michigan has a more realistic shot with, although maybe expectations need to be recalibrated after last season. Herring has been to Michigan several times already but is sticking to his commitment timeline of late summer.

Bergen Catholic (NJ) Sydir Mitchell - Four-star, No. 229 overall, No. 38 DL

At 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, Mitchell could shore up the interior of the defensive line in a few years. He’s been very receptive to Michigan, enough that it’s possible the Wolverines are his leader at this point. If he builds a good relationship with Elston, he could pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

Cathedral (IN) Kendrick Gilbert - Four-star, No. 312 overall, No. 47 DL

Another defensive lineman that Michigan has a good shot with is Gilbert, who has been a top target for a while now. Iowa and Notre Dame are also considered contenders, which makes the Elston hire even better for Michigan here.

West Bloomfield (MI) Semaj Morgan - Three-star, No. 340 overall, No. 45 WR

Morgan committed to Michigan right after the Ohio State game and will be heading to campus to help build the class further. The West Bloomfield connection will certainly help with Herring.

Dexter (MI) Cole Cabana - Three-star, No. 362 overall, No. 21 RB

Despite not holding an offer from the Wolverines, Cabana has visited Ann Arbor a few times already. Holding a 10.69 100-meter dash, Cabana’s signature trait is his speed. If the Michigan offer never comes, Michigan State looks poised to land him, with all the Crystal Balls on the Spartans.

Kankakee (IL) Jyaire Hill - Three-star, No. 376 overall, No. 28 ATH

The Michigan staff absolutely loves Hill’s game and views him as one of the top targets at defensive back. Hill has reciprocated that interest and has Michigan at or near the top. He has the potential to be a riser in the rankings as the cycle moves along.

2024

Harper Woods (MI) Jacob Oden - unranked ATH

While still early for Oden, he’s made a bunch of visits to Michigan already and looks like he’ll end up as one of the top players in his class. He is projected to play at defensive back and is being recruited by Steve Clinkscale.