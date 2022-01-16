2023 in-state three-star ATH Khamari Anderson includes U-M in top 3 list

Khamari Anderson, a three-star athlete in the class of 2023 and the brother of current Michigan center Raheem Anderson, released his top three list over the weekend. Making the cut are the Wolverines, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Anderson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds on 247Sports. He attends high school at Cass Tech in Detroit, where he played both tight end and defensive end this past season.

He was offered by head coach Jim Harbaugh back on Nov. 11 and witnessed the Wolverines take down Ohio State just a few weeks later. He had glowing things to say about that experience to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong (FREE) after that game.

“The game was crazy, the energy was crazy everything was just crazy,” Anderson said. “It was a very fun game to watch. Glad Michigan came out with the dub! They remain a top school for me, still undecided though.”

With Anderson being an in-state kid and the brother of a current player, this one should be a lock for the Wolverines if they want him. And with one Crystal Ball already in for Michigan, this one could already be in the bag for Michigan if it is truly a committable offer.

Anderson is the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan, No. 22 tight end and No. 364 overall player on 247Sports’ composite.