Michigan offers in-state 2023 RB Cole Cabana during weekend visit

During the big recruiting weekend that remains ongoing, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines extended an offer to 2023 in-state three-star running back Cole Cabana.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder also has offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Pitt, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Purdue, Syracuse and more.

A native of Dexter, Michigan, Cabana is quite familiar with the Wolverines’ program. He visited for the game against Rutgers last fall and had running backs coach Mike Hart out for one of his games last season.

Cabana finished his junior year in 2021 with 1,688 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, and 32 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

Known for his speed, Cabana has reported a 4.43 40-yard dash time and a 4.2 shuttle time, per his Hudl. He also clocked a 10.69 100-meter dash time.

After offering Cabana, the Wolverines have now offered 13 running backs in the 2023 class. A lot will depend on what happens in the recruitment of 2022 three-star running back Andrew Paul — who was also on campus this weekend — but Michigan could take one or two running backs in 2023. The other top targets they are going after include four-star Jayden Limar, four-star Samuel Singleton, four-star Trayaun Webb, four-star Mark Fletcher and three-star Dijon Stanley.

Cabana is the No. 7 player in Michigan, No. 21 running back and No. 363 overall player on 247Sports’ composite. Check out some of his highlights below.