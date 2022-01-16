2023 four-star TE Andrew Rappleyea commits to Michigan

Michigan has a new commit.
2023 four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced he’s committing to the Wolverines.
CO〽️〽️ITTED pic.twitter.com/zppElchsko— Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) January 16, 2022
Rappleyea’s statement:
"First, I would like to thank Coach Mac, Coach Walsh, my family and friends, and everyone who’s played a role in this journey. I’m truly grateful for everyone who’s pushed me and continues to push me to be the best athlete and man I can be. The recruiting process has been life changing. I’ve met a lot of great coaches and made many great relationships but one school has separated from the rest. With that being said, there is no need to prolong the process. I’ve found my home and I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to....
The University of Michigan."
The 6-foot-4, 215 pound tight end from Milton Academy in Massachussets is ranked as the No. 25 TE and No. 332 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Rappleyea recently put together a top seven list: The teams included Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and North Carolina.
