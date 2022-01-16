2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings decommits from Michigan

Joel Starlings, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class, has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines, he announced Sunday evening on Twitter.

“Dear family, friends and supporters. I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me and giving me the tools and abilities to play the sport I love. I would like to thank the University of Michigan for showing the hospitality they’ve shown to me and my family. With the changing of the coaching situation at my position at the University of Michigan, me and my family have decided to re-open my recruitment from here on out. With this decision I will be keeping all options open to other schools. God Bless! #RespectMyDecision.”

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder committed to Michigan back in November after the Wolverines beat Ohio State. He is the first prospect to decommit from the Wolverines in this recruiting cycle.

With Mike Elston taking over the defensive line coaching job in Ann Arbor for the departing Shaun Nua, so many other prospects on the board for Michigan, it’ll be interesting to see if the Wolverines continue to recruit him.

This is a developing story.