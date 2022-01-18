Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Reactions pouring in from weekend visitors

It was an eventful weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, with commitments, decommitments and a bunch of players visiting campus. Today’s recruiting roundup has reactions from a handful of those visitors, with a heavy focus on the defensive line as prospects get their first interaction with new position coach Mike Elston.

Michigan makes big move with top-100 DL

Despite leaving Michigan out of his previous top group in December, 2023 four-star defensive lineman John Walker is ready to reconsider the Wolverines heavily after his visit to Ann Arbor on Sunday, per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“My visit was really good,” Walker said. “I had a fun time with the coaches.”

Walker was familiar with Elston when he was at Notre Dame, but he said he’s still, “going to keep on building a bond with him and we are going to get to know each other.”

What was Elston’s message to the top Florida prospect?

“Mike Elston was just showing me love and he was just telling me that he was excited I came up here. It was just cool being around all the coaches, too.”

Walker was joined on the trip up North with his teammate, fellow 2023 top-100 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. The duo were at Penn State on Saturday before making it up to Ann Arbor.

Following the visit, Walker said “they are up there” regarding Michigan’s spots on his list.

Michigan ‘high on list’ for four-star DL

Another touted 2023 defensive lineman who visited Michigan this weekend was New Jersey four-star Sydir Mitchell. Mitchell spoke with TMI’s Marich about his latest visit to Ann Arbor ($).

“Visit was great,” Mitchell said. “I got to spend the day with coaches. I spent a lot of time with coach Elston, coach Larkins, and coach Staab. I also went to my first hockey game.”

All three of those coaches are teaming up to recruit Mitchell to Michigan and he is getting close with each.

“Coach Elston and I spent the day getting to know each other. Looking forward to continuing to build relationships with the coaching staff. Coach Larkins is from Jersey, so we talked a lot about home. Coach Staab keeps in touch with me a lot, so it was good to see him.”

Following this visit, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Michigan leads for the 6-foot-5, 324-pounder. He has no Crystal Balls yet in his recruitment but is also slated to visit Penn State in a couple of weeks.

Top Ohio prospect enjoys return visit to campus

One of the most familiar faces in Ann Arbor this summer, fall and now winter has been 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery. One of the top players in Ohio for his class, Montgomery has been to Ann Arbor at least four times as a recruit, including this past weekend. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong caught up with him to see how his latest visit went ($).

“I came to watch a good hockey game and went to dinner and talked to coach Harbaugh a lot and coach Moore and I always have a great experience going there,” Montgomery recapped.

Even after visiting Michigan several times already, Montgomery said he has plans to come back again soon.

“I really like Michigan. I like a lot of other schools too and I just need to figure out what’s best for me and I’ll definitely be going back to Michigan soon.”

While he could play either side of the line, Montgomery is being recruited as an offensive lineman by Michigan and is building a good bond with Moore.

“Coach Moore is a players coach,” said Montgomery. “He knows a lot about the game and he played at Oklahoma and it shows a lot when you win the Joe Moore Award on the offensive line.”

The lone Crystal Ball prediction is still for Ohio State, though Michigan is doing all it can to get the Findlay native up north.