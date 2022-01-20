Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Battle intensifies for 2022 RB

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a handful of prospects last weekend for their first big recruiting event of the 2022 calendar year. Maize n Brew’s Jon Simmons broke down a few of the reactions following the weekend event on Tuesday’s Recruiting Roundup, and we’ll dive into one more from an official visitor in today’s edition, along with other updates.

2022 three-star RB’s recruitment continues to heat up

The lone official visitor last weekend was 2022 three-star running back Andrew Paul. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Texas native has seen his recruitment take flight over the last couple months, receiving offers from Michigan, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington and more. After a senior season where he accumulated 2,612 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, the newly-acquired attention has certainly been earned.

Speaking with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Paul’s trainer Brandon Williams detailed Paul’s trip to Ann Arbor.

“He liked it, man, he really did,” Williams said. “They enjoyed themselves. ”Oh man, I think what he liked about it was the school itself and what they bring to the table. He likes Mike Hart as well and Jim Harbaugh — he likes how Jim is very personable.”

The Wolverines are squarely in the race for Paul, but don’t seem to be out in front after the weekend visit. This is going to be a really tight race over the next month before the February signing day. He has a visit to Clemson this weekend, so be on the lookout for updates after that. Williams also told Wiltfong that Paul is eyeing potential official visits to Notre Dame and Oregon, so we’ll see if those get scheduled in the near future.

Hart offers new 2023 RB

Let’s stick with the running back position but move to the 2023 class. Earlier this week, Mike Hart extended an offer to Benjamin Hall, a relatively unknown and unranked prospect from the state of Georgia.

Speaking with On3’s Tim Verghese ($), Hall was ecstatic upon hearing the good news.

“I was just happy to get the offer,” he said. “Michigan’s obviously a great program to be given opportunity to be part of.”

Listed at 6-foot and 225 pounds, Hall is more of a bruiser at the position, running for 543 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. The only other offers he has up to this point are from South Carolina and Charlotte so if Hart and Michigan really push for him, they would have a good shot of landing him.

Elston makes first offer as DL coach

Mike Elston sent his first scholarship offer to a prospect as a member of the Wolverines’ coaching staff earlier this week, offering 2023 four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder hails from Colleyville, Texas. He holds other offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Stanford, Wisconsin, Washington and more.

As a junior during the 2021 season, Etta excelled on the gridiron, racking up 124 tackles, 41 tackles for touchdowns loss, 22.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

Speaking with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), Etta admitted the Wolverines have shot up his list after receiving the offer.

“(The offer) is really big to me personally, and Michigan is in my top five schools right now. It makes me very excited about the future,” he said.

Etta also said he plans on visiting Ann Arbor this spring, a crucial next step in this recruitment.

He is ranked No. 157 overall on 247Sports’ composite. There are zero Crystal Balls as of now.