Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top list for two top-100 prospects

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a successful recruiting weekend and continuing to work on the 2023 class. Today’s roundup will focus on the trenches with top prospects from the offensive and defensive lines keeping Michigan high on their list.

Top-100 OT includes Michigan in his top seven

2023 four-star offensive lineman Jven Williams recently released his list of top seven schools, and Michigan made the cut along with Penn State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Illinois, Pitt and Ole Miss.

Williams was previously in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game and is impressed with the team’s development along the offensive line. He shared those thoughts with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($).

“(Offensive line) coach (Sherrone) Moore has done an amazing job of recruiting me. My end goal is to hopefully be an All Pro tackle in the NFL, or an All Pro guard or whatever, but just make it to the league and they do a very good job of that,” Williams said. “They actually won the Joe Moore Award, so they literally were awarded being the top offensive line in the country. So for me, that was a no-brainer.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Williams yet, but he seems very high on Michigan so far.

Top-100 DL includes Michigan in his top eight

Michigan made the cut for another top-100 prospect when 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud included the Wolverines in his final eight schools.

Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, TCU, Florida State, Oklahoma, and Miami were also on the list.

Renaud told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich why the Wolverines were included. ($)

“Because outside the SEC, they have to be the best defensive line front in the nation,” Renaud said.

Four-star OL looking to visit Michigan soon

Michigan dipped into Ohio last week to offer 2023 four-star offensive line prospect Austin Siereveld. Not long after receiving the offer, Sievereld is already looking to see campus, according to TMI’s Marich ($).

“It was awesome especially with the history they have and even with the offensive linemen in what they are looking for,” Siereveld said. “Means a lot because they see something in me that they want and they want to develop me as a great football player.”

Siereveld is looking to get up to Ann Arbor to learn more about the program and academics in the near future.

“Yes, I plan on going up in March. (I want to learn) what they have to offer me as a student and an athlete,” he said.

Ohio State predictably has the lone Crystal Ball prediction in for Siereveld, but the recent shake-up with its offensive line coach could be what Michigan needs to win this battle.