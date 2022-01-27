Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan in the mix for five-star cornerback

Clinkscale trying to get No. 1 CB to become a Wolverine

Michigan football’s 2022 recruiting class was a success in terms of addressing the defensive backfield, with the Wolverines pulling five-star cornerback Will Johnson, along with four-star safeties Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry.

For the 2023 recruiting cycle, Steve Clinkscale and company seem once again determined to land a five-star corner in Cormani McClain from Lake Gibson (FL). McClain told On3’s Tim Verghese he has always had appreciation for the Wolverines and he plans to visit Ann Arbor this spring.

“Really I’ve liked Michigan since I was little,” McClain said. “So Michigan really stands out. I really wish to build a relationship with the coaches, take a trip out there and build relationships.”

McClain is the fourth ranked player in the country in his class and the No. 1 cornerback, according to 247Sports. Along with Michigan, McClain’s other top schools include Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Florida State, BYU and Oklahoma.

Wolverine coaches see top DB targets in Illinois

On Tuesday morning, head coach Jim Harbaugh and safeties coach Ron Bellamy made a stop to Kanakee High School to check in with another top target in the secondary, three-star Jyaire Hill.

Hill, who visited Michigan earlier this month, told On3’s EJ Holland Michigan ranks toward the top of his list after visiting campus.

“Michigan stands high,” Hill said. “They have big interest in me. I like everything about Michigan. I liked the campus and the facilities. I feel like I know a lot about Michigan now. Now, I just want to get back up there.”

Hill is the 377th ranked player overall and the No. 7 player in the state of Illinois.

Also on Tuesday, Bellamy made a stop in Chicago to visit Kahlil Tate, a three-star cornerback and ninth-ranked player in the state, who recently received a Michigan offer.

Tate’s coach at Kenwood Academy explained to Holland how he thinks Tate would fit in at Michigan.

“With Coach (Ron) Bellamy and all those guys, they would do a really good job of developing him. It’s a big accomplishment to just get an offer from Michigan. I think he would fit in well with what they do defensively. I like his length. He can earn time his first year, but he can also redshirt and give them four years of quality. He’s an All-Big Ten type of talent. His mentality off the field is an indicator of the success he’ll have on the field.”

Harbaugh stops by to check in with five-star QB, class of 2022 running back

On Monday, Harbaugh stayed close to home and checked in with 2023 in-state five-star quarterback Dante Moore, with Bellamy and Clinkscale joining him.

Moore is continuing to weigh his options, with Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame remaining involved. Additionally, Moore visited Miami over the weekend and wants to visit LSU “soon,” according to Holland.

But Michigan will continue to push aggressively for Moore throughout the process, as this is obviously a huge opportunity to have one of the best players in the 2023 class be in-state.

Two days later, Harbaugh and the coaching staff was in Texas recruiting and checked in on 2022 running back target Andrew Paul.

Paul visited Ann Arbor earlier this month, but Michigan continues to be in a battle for the three-star out of Dallas.

He also visited Clemson last weekend as his recruitment is expected to be an intense battle with several schools before signing day on Feb. 2.