Michigan makes final top list for 2022 five-star OL Josh Conerly

Michigan’s biggest fish left in the 2022 class, five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, released his list of top six schools today, and the Wolverines made the cut. The other schools to make it include USC, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Miami.

And there was 6…… (recruitment closed) pic.twitter.com/RrnpM5Fr8R — Josh(ua) Conerly Jr (@joshuaconerlyjr) January 3, 2022

After taking his official visit to Ann Arbor for the game against Washington, Michigan took the lead in Conerly’s recruitment. But that lead faded throughout the cycle and became more strained when Courtney Morgan left to take the Washington job and Lincoln Riley was hired at USC.

Still, Michigan is in a good spot to land the five-star, who is planning to announce on the traditional Signing Day on Feb. 2.

At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Conerly is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 23 overall talent in his class on 247Sports’ composite. The crystal balls are currently split 50/50 between Michigan and Washington.