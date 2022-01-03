Michigan 2021 four-star DL signee Derrick Moore awarded UA All-America Game MVP

Michigan Wolverines 2021 four-star defensive lineman signee Derrick Moore won the Under Armour All-America Game’s MVP over the weekend.

Moore racked up two sacks in the game and had constant pressure on the opposing quarterback. He could have had a third sack, but had it nullified due to a penalty.

Michigan signee Derrick Moore cannot be stopped 〽️



The @SFAfootball_MD senior is honoring his teammate Aaron Wilson by wearing #8 today. @UANextFootball l @CraigHaubert pic.twitter.com/MhV0dMNyLe — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 2, 2022

“You all saw a little bit of it today,” Moore told 247Sports after the game when asked what Michigan is getting out of him as a player. “When I get up there, we are going to turn it up a little bit more. Michigan fans should be ready. I’m on my way there.”

Winning the MVP is a bit more special for Moore than it would have for anyone else, as he was playing for former high school teammate Aaron Wilson, who tragically passed away last April after a battle with cancer.

Derrick Moore, the Under Armour All-America Game MVP, spoke about his former teammate Aaron Wilson, who passed away from brain cancer in April:



"I'm actually out here playing for him, I'm not playing for myself." pic.twitter.com/NgGs822FAp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2022

Moore isn’t the first Michigan player to win the MVP of the game, as Rashan Gary also won the award when he performed in the game before heading to Michigan in 2016.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder from Baltimore was originally committed to Oklahoma, but decommitted when Lincoln Riley left for USC. Moore signed with the Wolverines during the Early Signing Period last month and is an early enrollee.