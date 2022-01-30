Recap of the week’s recruiting visits for Michigan football

The Michigan Wolverines’ football coaching staff had a busy week on the recruiting trail, visiting several prospects in a variety of states over the past week.

Here is a quick rundown of key visits the coaching staff made:

To start the week, head coach Jim Harbaugh and assistant coaches Ron Bellamy and Steve Clinkscale stopped by Martin Luther King in Detroit and saw 2023 five-star quarterback and top target Dante Moore.

Harbaugh and Bellamy stayed in the Midwest in Illinois on Tuesday, first taking a trip to Kanakee High School to check in with 2023 three-star defensive back Jyaire Hill, one of Michigan’s top targets in the secondary and the No. 7 ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports.

Then, Bellamy paid a visit to Chicago to see another 2023 three-star defensive back in Khalil Tate from Kenwood Academy.

On Wednesday, several members of Michigan’s coaching staff headed south to Texas to visit a slew of prospects. Early that morning, Harbaugh and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore swung by Naaman Forest in Dallas, which is the home to 2023 four-star offensive lineman Markis Deal.

Later in the day, Harbaugh and some other staff members headed to Parish Episcopal, also in Dallas, to visit 2022 three-star running back Andrew Paul, a prospect Michigan has a chance to land during the traditional February signing day.

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh visited the state of Missouri early in the week to St. Charles Francis Howell to see 2023 tight end Brett Norfleet, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($). Norfleet committed to Missouri last November, but Holland reports Harbaugh is still in contact with the four-star and wants to get him to campus for a visit this summer.

Holland also reported Harbaugh made the trip from Missouri to Massachusetts to visit Andrew Rappleyea, a 2023 four-star tight end who committed to Michigan earlier this month.

While in the area, Harbaugh also stopped to visit 2023 four-star, 6-foot-3 wide receiver Ronan Hanafin (Mass.), according to Holland.

Moore was also in the New England area in the past week, visiting 2023 four-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola from Thayer Academy, according to Holland’s report.

On Thursday, Jay Harbaugh went out west, with Jim Harbaugh joining him, to see another 2023 four-star tight end in Riley Williams, Holland stated in a separate report ($). Even with Rappleyea’s commitment, the Wolverines are pushing aggressively for another tight end to add depth to the position this recruiting cycle.

Also on Thursday, Jim Harbaugh and Moore teamed up to see top remaining 2022 five-star offensive line target Josh Conerly from Rainer Beach (Seattle, Wash.), according to Holland.

A look at Jim Harbaugh and @Coach_SMoore on their in-home visit with elite 2022 OL Josh Conerly, who will make his decision after signing day. Wolverines continuing to push extremely hard. #GoBlue



H/T @SrConerly pic.twitter.com/wp4rzsTPhj — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 29, 2022

Crystal Ball projections give Michigan a 50/50 shot to land Conerly, with Washington getting the other half of the projections.

On Friday, Holland reported Moore stayed out west to see 2023 four-star offensive lineman Spencer Fano from Timpview in Provo, Utah .

With Moore being out west, Holland reported Mike Hart stayed local and visited Walled Lake (Mich.) Western, the home to 2023 running back Darius Taylor.

Linebackers coach George Helow’s key stop this week was to Pennsylvania to visit Phil Picciotti, a three-star linebacker from Pennridge High School, reported Holland. Picciotti seems to be leaning toward Penn State early in the recruiting process, but could very well take a visit to Ann Arbor this spring as the Wolverines recently offered him in December.