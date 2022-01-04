Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: 2022 ACC OL commit to take official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to bounce back after a rough playoff loss and keep the momentum going as they wrap up their 2022 class and put together their 2023 class. This week, a signee shined on the national stage while the staff opened up the board at a key position.

Michigan to host three-star OT on official visit

With the Wolverines are still waiting on a decision from 2022 five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., they can’t keep all their eggs in one basket. It looks like Michigan still wants to add another lineman to the class and are getting three-star Xavier Chaplin on campus officially this month, per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

According to Marich, Chaplin will be on campus the weekend of the 14th, which is the first weekend after the dead period lifts again.

Chaplin is absolutely massive at 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since July but didn’t sign in the early period. Michigan offered him back in August and has mostly kept him on the back burner but may turn up the heat if Conerly doesn’t go its way.

If Chaplin were to sign with Michigan, he’d be the second commit from the state of South Carolina, following three-star running back CJ Stokes.

Top-100 signee wins All-American Game MVP

The annual Under Armour All-American Game was held this past Sunday and Michigan had a handful of commits participate, including five-star Will Johnson, four-star Keon Sabb, and three-star Amorion Walker.

But the star of the game was four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore, who took home the MVP after a dominating performance that included two sacks and the win for his team.

Moore, a late flip from Oklahoma, is already ranked at No. 79 overall in the country but could move up even more after this performance. He showed the versatility to play on the edge or inside at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

Adding more weight to his performance was Moore playing all week for his former teammate Aaron Wilson, who passed away from cancer back in April. Moore wore Wilson’s number during the game to honor him and had his parents in attendance to watch.

2023 five-star CB looking to visit Michigan

Michigan is looking to upgrade its talent in the 2023 class and could start with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The No. 1 cornerback in his class recently spoke with 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins about his recruitment moving forward ($).

“I want to check out a lot schools (in January), Michigan, OU, Ohio State, Florida, Miami and ‘Bama. I think we are going on a tour. It’s going to be me, my coach and (2024 defensive back Brayson Williams),” McClain said.

Michigan initially didn’t make McClain’s top five he released back in November, but told Ivins he’s “really kind of opened it up.”

Hailing from Florida, McClain will be tough to pull away from the Gators as his current head coach spent time as an analyst under Billy Napier while he was at Louisiana.