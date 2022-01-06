Thursday Recruiting Roundup: U-M set to host several top 2023 targets in January

With the Michigan Wolverines coming off an amazing 2021 season that resulted in a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship, you could say things are off to a hot start to recruiting kids in the 2023 class. Jim Harbaugh and company are looking to take advantage of that, by hosting a ton of top targets on unofficial visits the weekend of Jan. 15. On today’s Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss a few of those prospects who recently confirmed they will be in Ann Arbor that weekend.

Fringe top-50 DB slated to make first visit to Michigan

As first reported by 247Sports’ Danny West ($), 2023 four-star safety Derek Williams will be unofficially visiting Michigan on Jan. 15. Brice Marich from The Michigan Insider also confirmed that information.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from New Iberia, Louisiana said this will be his first ever visit to Michigan, so he’ll get the full snow/cold experience in the Mitten State. Ron Bellamy is his main recruiter, so he should be able to sway any negative feelings toward that.

Williams will also visit Texas the weekend after his Michigan visit, and then Oklahoma the following weekend.

Rated the No. 3 safety and No. 51 overall talent in the 2023 class on 247Sports’ composite and being a kid from the state of Louisiana, this is a huge first step in this recruitment for the Wolverines. LSU has the lone Crystal Ball up to this point, but this recruitment seems fairly open to me.

Top-100 OL set to visit AA for the first time ever

Another top-100 talent set to make his first ever trip to Ann Arbor is four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, according to TMI’s Marich ($). His head recruiter is, obviously, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, which is a blossoming relationship as of now.

“Very excited,” he told Marich on his feelings toward the upcoming visit. “I’ve been talking to coach Moore every week since he came up to the school, so I can’t wait to get up there. This will be my first time up there.

“I enjoy coach Moore. I feel like he’s very genuine and his line was very dominate this year.”

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 310 pounds, Green could certainly have some versatility as far as where his future projects in college. He could certainly play tackle, but could also slide inside if absolutely needed.

Green is the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 68 overall prospect on the composite. The only Crystal Ball up to this point is honed in on Oklahoma.

Top DB target also visiting U-M

2023 three-star defensive back Jyaire Hill told TMI’s Marich ($) he will also be unofficially visiting Michigan the weekend of Jan. 15.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is from Kankakee, Illinois and was offered by Mike Macdonald and the Wolverines back in October. Since then, they have made him a huge priority in his class and since this will also be Hill’s first trip to Michigan, this is a giant step in his recruitment.

Hill is the No. 376 overall player and No. 28 athlete in his class on the composite. He also has other offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Illinois, Washington, Wisconsin and more. The lone Crystal Ball is in for Michigan.