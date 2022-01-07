Majority of Michigan’s 2022 class has officially enrolled

Almost as soon as the New Year hit, the Michigan Wolverines had a large number of their 2022 class officially enroll to the university. Enrolling early allows recruits to participate in offseason workouts and spring practices, giving them a leg up on their development and learning of the playbook.

In total, 13 of the 22 signees are already in the student directory and are planning to start this semester. Most of the players have already moved onto campus, but some are waiting until after they play in whatever postseason All-American bowl they were chosen for.

Here is the list of players that have early enrolled:

Three-star QB Jayden Denegal

Three-star QB Alex Orji

Four-star WR Tyler Morris

Four-star WR Darrius Clemons

Three-star WR Amorion Walker

Four-star TE Colston Loveland

Three-star OL Connor Jones

Four-star DL Derrick Moore

Three-star DL Mason Graham

Five-star CB Will Johnson

Four-star CB Kody Jones

Three-star CB Myles Pollard

Four-star S Keon Sabb

Moore, Sabb and Walker all played in the Under Armour All-American Bowl last weekend, so they probably moved in sometime this week. Will Johnson also played in this game but was practicing with the team during preparation for the Orange Bowl.

Clemons was supposed to participate in the Army All-American Bowl but he tested positive for COVID during the check-in, so that will delay his arrival to campus. A number of players have tested positive, allowing Jayden Denegal to tag in and participate in the game, so he will be away from campus for a bit while he competes.

Finally, Graham will be playing in the Polynesian Bowl set to take place Jan. 22, so he may leave campus to participate in that.