Majority of Michigan’s 2022 class has officially enrolled

Almost as soon as the New Year hit, the Michigan Wolverines had a large number of their 2022 class officially enroll to the university. Enrolling early allows recruits to participate in offseason workouts and spring practices, giving them a leg up on their development and learning of the playbook.
In total, 13 of the 22 signees are already in the student directory and are planning to start this semester. Most of the players have already moved onto campus, but some are waiting until after they play in whatever postseason All-American bowl they were chosen for.
Here is the list of players that have early enrolled:
Three-star QB Jayden Denegal
Three-star QB Alex Orji
Four-star WR Tyler Morris
Four-star WR Darrius Clemons
Three-star WR Amorion Walker
Four-star TE Colston Loveland
Three-star OL Connor Jones
Four-star DL Derrick Moore
Three-star DL Mason Graham
Five-star CB Will Johnson
Four-star CB Kody Jones
Three-star CB Myles Pollard
Four-star S Keon Sabb
Moore, Sabb and Walker all played in the Under Armour All-American Bowl last weekend, so they probably moved in sometime this week. Will Johnson also played in this game but was practicing with the team during preparation for the Orange Bowl.
Clemons was supposed to participate in the Army All-American Bowl but he tested positive for COVID during the check-in, so that will delay his arrival to campus. A number of players have tested positive, allowing Jayden Denegal to tag in and participate in the game, so he will be away from campus for a bit while he competes.
Finally, Graham will be playing in the Polynesian Bowl set to take place Jan. 22, so he may leave campus to participate in that.
