Recruiting Roundup: Two four-star top targets set official visits to Michigan

We’re finally getting to the meat of Michigan’s schedule halfway through the season. The next two home games against Penn State and Michigan State are clearly the dates the coaches are pushing for recruits to take visits to.

As those games draw nearer, the lists of expected visitors grow longer.

Four-star LB sets official visit

Arguably no prospect has had a bigger fall on the recruiting trail than 2023 Smyrna (TN) four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Committed to Memphis since July, he has picked up offers from Auburn, Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, USC, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Louisville, Cal and Ohio State. So yeah, he’s probably not staying committed to Memphis for long.

Out of all of those schools, Michigan is one of the five Carter will take an official visit to this fall, he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($). He will visit Ann Arbor this weekend for the Penn State game, his first of the five he lined up. Two weeks later he will visit Tennessee, then will go to Ohio State, LSU and Alabama in consecutive weeks in late November.

This timeline doesn’t do Michigan many favors. Carter has already visited Alabama twice for games this fall, and the Tide getting him last sets them up well to earn his commitment. Michigan’s recent success recruiting Tennessee and the school’s academic reputation are what have intrigued Carter the most about the Wolverines.

Michigan locks in official for four-star WR

Another four-star prospect who will be in Ann Arbor this month is 2023 F.W. Buccholz (FL) four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. He’ll be taking his visit for the Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Hamilton spoke with 247Sports’ Wiltfong about what he’s looking forward to on his trip ($).

“Their overall culture and them showing they can develop players and help them be successful,” Hamilton gave as reasons why Michigan is getting an official visit.

The only other official visit Hamilton has set up so far is to Alabama for the Nov. 26 game against Auburn.

Hamilton said he may set up more official visits later, but for now it’s just these two. Just like Carter above, this recruitment will be tough to win if Alabama is treating him like a priority. But with three wide receiver commits in the Tide’s class already, Michigan could pitch a more favorable depth chart.

2024 Ohio four-star making unofficial trip later this month

Another expected visitor for a game this month is 2024 Avon (OH) four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

This will mark Hamilton’s third trip to Ann Arbor during his recruitment. He was on campus for the BBQ at the Big House in late July, as well as earlier in the offseason.

Despite living in Ohio, Hamilton has yet to receive an offer from Ohio State, though he is in communication with their staff. We’ve seen this story before where the Buckeyes slow play an in-stater only to grab him late, so there’s more to be seen with this recruitment.

Other than Michigan, Hamilton holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia.