Recruiting Roundup: Younger brother of NFL QB visiting Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for the first two times this season the past couple weeks with trips to Iowa and Indiana, so the program also had a two-week gap in hosting any recruits for games.

But this weekend, the Wolverines return home for a big matchup with Penn State and will have some important visitors on campus, including the brother of current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Four-star class of 24 QB Isaac Wilson visiting Michigan this weekend

Isaac Wilson (Corner Canyon) is expected to be among the visitors for Michigan’s game against Penn State, according to 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($).

The Wolverines remain without a quarterback commit for the class of 2023 after losing out on in-state five-star Dante Moore to Oregon. Much was made when 2024 quarterback CJ Carr committed to Notre Dame, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, but the Wolverines are also very much near or at the top of the list for 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis.

Wilson is among the quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle the coaching staff has been in active communication with, other than Davis. Although no offer has been extended to Wilson yet, his father told Angulo the Wolverines have been among the most active teams reaching out since the contact period opened Sept. 1.

As a junior this season, Wilson has passed for 2,421 yards and 24 touchdowns in nine games. He has a lot of his older brother’s tendencies with his big play ability while also being able to throw on the run and does a good job keeping his eyes down the field.

The 6-foot, 166-pound prospect ranks as the nation’s No. 122 overall prospect, the No. 10 quarterback and the No. 1 recruit in his class in the state of Utah, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan making push for four-star DB

The Wolverines are reportedly making a push for 2023 four-star defensive back Roderick Pleasant (Junipero Serra). After coming out with an initial top six schools in July, Pleasant has made some changes and has added Michigan as a school of consideration, he told Greg Biggins of 247Sports ($).

“I’m looking at Michigan and Miami now,” Pleasant said. “I have two more official visits open and one will be to Penn State. I’ve already been to Boston College and have dates set with Cal and Oregon.”

In fact, Pleasant said he is leaning toward Michigan over Miami to get his last visit.

“I’ll be at Cal in two weeks and Oregon is set for November. I’m going to take unofficial visits to USC and UCLA and that last visit will be to either Michigan or Miami but leaning a little towards Michigan right now,” he said.

After being asked what caused Michigan to enter the mix, Pleasant said the Wolverines never truly left his mind.

“Honestly, they have always been in there,” Pleasant said. “I have a good relationship with coach Clinkscale, we talk a lot and I like the Michigan program and what they’re about.”

There is no specific date in mind for a potential visit to Ann Arbor, but Pleasant is not signing with his future school until February, so there is plenty of time for Michigan to get him on campus.

Pleasant is the No. 92 ranked recruit in his class, the ninth-ranked at cornerback and the No. 8 prospect in the state of California, according to the composite.

Latest on Michigan class of 2023 OL target

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman Spencer Fano (Provo Timpview) remains one of Michigan’s top priorities this cycle. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has offers from multiple schools around the country, but recently narrowed his list to four (Michigan, BYU, Oregon and Utah).

Fano took a visit to Ann Arbor last spring and again will take to campus for Michigan’s Oct. 29 game against rival Michigan State. Brice Marich from The Michigan Insider ($) recently caught up with Fano’s father heading into his official visit.

The elder Fano was asked how much distance will play a factor in his son’s recruitment and whether Michigan has a real shot against the other West Coast schools that are closer to home. His answer may be a breath of fresh air for Michigan fans who may have doubted the Wolverines’ chances in this recruitment.

“I’ve been to Ann Arbor several times. I have property out there in Michigan and have been coming out there every month for the last 10 years,” Mr. Fano said. “Spencer and I were out there in the spring on an unofficial. I also came out there two years ago on an unofficial with my older son, Logan, who was also offered by Michigan. I guess that was a long answer to saying — distance won’t be an issue.

“It was really hard for Spencer narrowing the list, especially calling the coaches who he had established relationships with to let them know they weren’t in his top four. Michigan is in his top four for a reason. It’s because of the relationship he has with the coaching staffs of each of these institutions. He can see himself playing at any one of the schools in his top four. Michigan has a great shot.”

We will certainly know more about this recruitment moving forward after his visit for the MSU game in a couple weeks. But until then, it sounds like Michigan has as good a shot as anyone in his top four. Michigan could use another offensive lineman in this class, so hopefully the Wolverines get some good news from him at some point.

Fano currently has two Crystal Balls favoring BYU. He is the No. 140 overall prospect in the class, the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 2 prospect in Utah, per the composite.