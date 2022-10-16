Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis.

The 2023 recruit who surprisingly visited Michigan this weekend is four-star wide receiver Karmello English. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Phenix City, Alabama was once committed to Auburn, but reopened his recruitment a month ago. He took an official visit to Michigan in June and then committed to Auburn in July, so nothing has really been discussed about him since then.

Big visitor alert. Four-star WR and former Auburn commit Karmello English (@EnglishKarmello) on campus for an unofficial visit. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DX8mVljQu9 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) October 15, 2022

However, English’s visit on his own dime goes to show how legitimately interested in U-M he is. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines recruit him moving forward given the smaller receivers they already have in 2023 in Fredrick Moore (6-foot) and Semaj Morgan (5-foot-11).

The second visitor is a massive in-state prospect in the 2024 class — four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from West Bloomfield is committed to Notre Dame, but his commitment seems pretty weak at this point considering his visit yesterday and his visit to Ann Arbor for the UConn game last month.

For a long-form article by 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) on the recruits in the stands of the game, Davis-Swain declined comment. He’s still a ND commit, so it makes sense why he would not want to make a comment, but I would imagine this is good news considering he hasn’t made it back to South Bend for a game this season but has been to Ann Arbor on two occasions now.

