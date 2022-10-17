Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 three-star ATH Kendrick Bell, commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines may be losing one Bell after this season, but they will be gaining another Bell in the process.

The Wolverines picked up their first commitment in the 2023 class in several months, as three-star athlete Kendrick Bell announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account on Monday night following his official visit to Ann Arbor for the Penn State game.

Bell is the first player to commit to Michigan’s 2023 class since three-star tight end Zach Marshall did so back on Aug. 13.

The brother of Ronnie Bell, Kendrick mainly plays quarterback in high school, but can play other positions as well. So far this year, he has completed 95 of his 156 passes (60.9%) for 1,292 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 49 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while fumbling once.

Bell is listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. Michigan is recruiting him as an athlete, as he told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) back when he was offered.

“Coach Harbaugh told me that he loved my film and is excited to recruit me,” Bell said. “Coach talked to me as an athlete. I am willing to play any position that will help the team win.”

The Wolverines extended an offer to Bell back on Sept. 6 and they instantly became the best program to give him a scholarship, as he only holds other offers from Northern Iowa and UMass. He almost instantly set his official visit for the game this past weekend and received two Crystal Ball picks just one day after getting the offer. This recruitment was Michigan all the way from the very beginning.

Bell is ranked No. 1,121 overall on the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 25 prospect from Missouri and the No. 100 athlete in his class.

I’m sure many people will be up in arms Michigan is taking a recruit so lowly ranked, but remember Bell’s older brother was ranked even lower than he is — Ronnie was a two-star and only had a basketball scholarship when Michigan came knocking on his door. Ronnie has become one of the more reliable wide receivers of the Harbaugh era, so I have full faith in the coaching staff’s evaluation here with Kendrick.

Whether he plays quarterback or a different position remains to be seen, but I am ecstatic that Michigan has another Bell coming in.

Check out some of Bell’s highlights in the video below.