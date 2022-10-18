Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State

In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.

Four-star QB loves atmosphere of the Big House

While Michigan’s clear target at quarterback for the 2024 class is five-star Jadyn Davis, it hosted Corner Canyon (UT) four-star Isaac Wilson for a visit on Saturday. The younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the younger signal caller spoke with 247Sports’ Blair Angulo about the experience ($).

“The support system inside the stadium was insane, it was crazy in there and definitely one of the best places I’ve been to,” Wilson said. “I got a chance to speak a bit with the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach, and they explained that they really need a big-time 2024 quarterback and how important that position is going to be for them. They told me they’re looking at me and that I’m definitely on their radar, so that was great to hear.”

For now, Michigan is focusing on Davis so it did not offer Wilson, but that did not deter him from listing the Wolverines as one of his top schools.

“If they were ever to offer, Michigan would be one of the top schools for me, just based on everything I saw and how great that atmosphere was,” Wilson said.

Davis is slated to take another trip to Ann Arbor in a couple weeks for the Michigan State game. Georgia just secured a commitment from Ryan Puglisi as its quarterback in the 2024 class, so that could open the door for Davis to commit to Michigan soon. If not, the Wolverines will look to be keeping their options open with Wilson and others.

Michigan makes push for four-star CB

2023 Kankakee (IL) four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill has been a Michigan target for a long time and he made his latest visit for the game on Saturday. Hill spoke with On3’s EJ Holland about what he saw and the coaches’ message to him ($).

“It was a great atmosphere,” Hill said. “I’ve never been around so many people before. It was crazy to see 100,000-plus. I like how the fanbase was coming for Michigan. I also liked seeing the celebrities like Michael Phelps and Tee Grizzley and all the police officers around.”

Since Hill has been to Ann Arbor so many times, he admits the coaching staff was trying to earn his commitment while he was there.

“They wanted me to make it official,” Hill said. “They were trying to pressure me to commit a little bit. I spent time with Clink (Steve Clinkscale) and (Ron) Bellamy. I really like their vibe a lot. They’re cool. I got to play beanbag toss, but I lost the match to (Jesse) Minter. It was luck, though (laughs).”

This remains a Michigan-Illinois battle. Illinois of course is having its best season in 15 years and Hill has noticed. He mentioned he may come back for Michigan’s game against Illinois in November, which should only help the Wolverines’ case.

In-state three-star has great time on visit

Locally, Michigan is pursuing 2024 Southfield A&T cornerback Jalen Todd, who was at the Penn State game and came away impressed. He discussed his thoughts on the visit with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

“I love the atmosphere there. The fans are really cool and the feeling on the field is unbelievable,” Todd said.

He also enjoyed how the team performed on the field.

“I think the team performance was very elite,” said Todd. “I love that and (they’re) most definitely a championship team this year.”

Todd picked up offers from Pitt and Tennessee this week to go with his existing ones from Michigan, Boston College, Louisville and several Group of 5 schools.