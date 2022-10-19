2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs lists Michigan in top list, sets commitment date

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received some good news on Wednesday afternoon when 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs cut his list of top schools to six — Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. He will also be making his commitment on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder from Concord, North Carolina unofficially visited Michigan a couple weeks ago, but was not in Ann Arbor for a game. Instead, he visited Ohio State for its game against Rutgers that Saturday, and then drove up to Michigan the day after.

Hobbs has also officially visited Tennessee and North Carolina, and has an official visit planned for Alabama this weekend. An official visit is also planned for Georgia the first weekend in November for its game against Tennessee.

247Sports’ Brian Dohn evaluated Hobbs and had this to say:

Has verified size with multi-sport profile with productivity in football and basketball. Plays significant snaps on offense and defense. Has 80-plus inch wing span. Quick-twitched high-level athlete. Had 20 1/2 tackles for loss as junior. Averaged 14.7 points per game in basketball for Class 2A state champion. Gets off line quickly as edge rusher or playing as 5- or 7-technique. Shows burst at snap and closing speed near ball carrier. Possesses excellent body control, which shines as a pass-catching tight end. Has upper body strength to disengage. Understands how to use hands to keep offensive linemen off him. Change of direction a plus given size. Foot quickness and explosion also evident on basketball court. Can chase down plays on back side. Shows some ability to stack and shed but has to continue to work on anchoring when teams run at him. Has to continue to develop in the lower body. Increased lower body flexibility will aid in chance of direction, and ability to win leverage battles at point of attack. Relies heavily on speed and athleticism so much continue to develop technique and move sets. Can play early at Top 20 program. Has mid-round NFL draft potential.

If the Wolverines want any shot of landing Hobbs, they are going to have to get him on campus for another visit, preferably for a game day. Hobbs’ mother told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) after their unofficial visit that they hope to be able to do so.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go up there for a game unofficially before the season is out. The game day environment is important for Daevin. To be able to experience it is important, hopefully we can do that,” she said.

Time will tell if that happens. It would be huge to get him on campus for the primetime game against Michigan State next weekend. As of now, I don’t expect that to happen. But it is recruiting, after all, and anything can happen.

Hobbs is ranked the No. 95 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also the No. 12 defensive lineman and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina.