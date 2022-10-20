Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visits five-star ATH during bye week

With the Michigan Wolverines are on their bye week, it is a great time for the coaching staff to take full advantage of recruiting opportunities.

That’s exactly what has happened this week, as the staff made an important visit to see a five-star recruit who happens to be Michigan’s top overall target in the class of 2023.

Michigan visits five-star Nyckoles Harbor

Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy made a recent visit to the DMV to see 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Bellamy has taken the lead in this recruitment — and is also the area recruiter in the DMV — and has established a strong connect with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite prospect. Harbor made his official visit to Michigan last month for the Maryland game, and the Wolverines would like to get him back on campus before he makes his final decision.

Harbor is slated to make an official visit to LSU in December, and Georgia and Miami may get his final two official visits.

Holland reported he feels good about where Michigan stands right now, but there is still much to be played out in his recruitment. It would not be surprising to see this one go past the early signing period in December, so stay tuned.

Top 2024 TE impressed with Michigan visit

Hogan Hansen, a four-star tight end in the 2024 class, got an opportunity to visit Michigan this past weekend to take in the Wolverines’ 41-17 drubbing of Penn State. 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman ($) reported there were multiple aspects of the Wolverines that caught Hansen’s eye, including how Michigan used tight ends within the offensive scheme.

“My unofficial to Michigan was great,” said Hansen. “I think what stood out in the win was how versatile the tight ends are, being able to be physical and help out the run game in 12 and 13 personnel.”

He was also able to meet a variety of coaches on the visit, including the offensive coordinators and Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston. Another highlight for him was the overall energy at the Big House during the Maize Out.

“The atmosphere was great and the Big House is a special stadium,” said Hansen. “The vibe was great as everyone was always on their feet and had a lot of spirit. I went on the field pre- and post-game.”

He plans to visit Stanford this weekend, as his father is a former Stanford offensive lineman. He also visited Washington earlier this season.

Hansen ranks No. 247 overall, the No. 13 tight end and No. 3 in the state of Washington in his class, according to the 247Sports composite.

Michigan CB target sets commitment date for this Sunday

Four-star class of 2023 cornerback Chris Peal (Providence Day) has set his commitment date for this Sunday, Oct. 23. Michigan is in Peal’s list of final four schools along with Georgia, NC State and South Carolina. He has taken official visits to all except South Carolina.

Peal took his official visit for Michigan’s game against UConn last month. He was expected to visit Georgia last weekend, but did not make the trip. He did, however, see the Bulldogs play in Atlanta when they beat Oregon in the season opener.

According to 247Sports Crystal Ball projections, Georgia is the favorite to land Peal, with all predictions leaning toward the Bulldogs.

Peal is the No. 177 overall recruit in the class of 2023, the No. 21 cornerback and the No. 3 prospect in North Carolina, according to the composite.