Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald

Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald.

He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile.

Over the last week and a half, he has picked up offers from Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Louisville, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more. He already set an official visit for Minnesota in mid-November.

Through the first six games of his season, Fitzgerald had 35 receptions for 624 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season as a junior, he had 754 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

It’s interesting that Michigan offered another wide receiver in this class, especially given the fact the Wolverines already have two in the mix and are in good standing with recently-visited four-star Karmello English. However, there is some history between Fitzgerald and some U-M coaches.

According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($), Fitzgerald worked out in front of the coaches at a camp last winter in Pontiac. Fitzgerald’s trainer is also from the Detroit area, and the trainer has a good relationship with Steve Clinkscale, who is one of the elite recruiters in the state of Michigan.

Trieu also noted coaches from Tennessee will be at his high school game on Friday to evaluate him. If an offer comes his way, the Volunteers would be one of the major threats to U-M’s chances of landing him.

For now, sit back, relax and enjoy his senior season highlights.