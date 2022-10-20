Michigan football offers 2023 Wisconsin DL commit Trey Pierce

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been hard at work on the recruiting trail during the bye week, as the program offered 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce on Thursday night.

Pierce, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, is from Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He has been a Badger commit since May, but Mike Elston is looking for another interior lineman to round out the class for the Wolverines, so why not go after a kid who committed to the previous head coach of the program?

Speaking with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) shortly after getting the offer from Elston, Pierce said he intends on taking a visit to Ann Arbor. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s able to quickly make it up for the Michigan State game next Saturday. If not, he would either get to see the Wolverines host Nebraska or Illinois later in the season.

Pierce is ranked No. 974 overall, the No. 109 defensive lineman and the No. 16 prospect from the state of Illinois on 247Sports’ composite rankings.

His highlights are a bit scattered on his Hudl page, but you can check them all out here.