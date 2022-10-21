Michigan offers intriguing 2023 athlete, Ohio native Breeon Ishmail

The Michigan Wolverines continued sending out offers to 2023 prospects on Friday morning, as three-star Ohio athlete Breeon Ishmail reported his offer on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is being recruited by some programs as a wide receiver, but it appears Michigan is going after him as a defensive prospect.

He just visited Ann Arbor last weekend for the win over Penn State.

Michigan vs Penn State with our PHS Viking Breeon Ishmail @BreeonAntonio A great day to be a Viking and a potential recruit. A game at the Big House! Thank you @UMichFootball and Coach Rick Minter! Love your enthusiasm @JuwanHoward We had a blast!!!! pic.twitter.com/uGHgb1QSSy — Dawn M. Stallard (@DawnMStallard1) October 16, 2022

Ishmail holds other offers from Cincinnati, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue and more.

Notably left off his offer sheet — Ohio State. The Buckeyes reportedly were intrigued by him as a prospect but up to this point, Ryan Day and company have not offered Ishmail. It will be interesting to see if he does end up getting that OSU offer. If so, they would be the heavy favorite to land him.

On the 247Sports composite, Ishmail is ranked No. 1,101 overall, No. 33 in the state of Ohio and the No. 99 athlete.