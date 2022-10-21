 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan offers intriguing 2023 athlete, Ohio native Breeon Ishmail

The Cincinnati kid just visited last weekend.

By Von Lozon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Michigan at Indiana Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines continued sending out offers to 2023 prospects on Friday morning, as three-star Ohio athlete Breeon Ishmail reported his offer on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is being recruited by some programs as a wide receiver, but it appears Michigan is going after him as a defensive prospect.

He just visited Ann Arbor last weekend for the win over Penn State.

Ishmail holds other offers from Cincinnati, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue and more.

Notably left off his offer sheet — Ohio State. The Buckeyes reportedly were intrigued by him as a prospect but up to this point, Ryan Day and company have not offered Ishmail. It will be interesting to see if he does end up getting that OSU offer. If so, they would be the heavy favorite to land him.

On the 247Sports composite, Ishmail is ranked No. 1,101 overall, No. 33 in the state of Ohio and the No. 99 athlete.

