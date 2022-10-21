Steve Clinkscale, Michigan offer 2023 four-star Ohio State CB commit Jermaine Mathews

As reported on his Twitter account on Friday morning, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines offered a 2023 four-star cornerback currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes — Jermaine Mathews.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder is from Cincinnati, Ohio and has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 1. He had previous offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State and more before committing to OSU. He is ranked the No. 26 cornerback. No. 6 in the state of Ohio and No. 213 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

247Sports’ Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu scouted Mathews and had this to say in his scouting report:

Quick cover corner with the skills and tools to play man to man or in zone. Has good change of direction and recovery/closing speed. Shows he can play the ball in the air. Has to add weight and strength still. Was not a varsity starter until his junior year so still has learning to do, but has improved rapidly and has the movement skills to be a high-end college corner and have a chance to play on Sundays. Fits as a player who could play both in the slot and outside.

Mathews has had a solid senior season, collecting five picks so far for Winton Woods High School. His team is also 9-0 thanks in large part to his contributions.

This offer may be very telling as far as where Michigan stands with four-star cornerback Chris Peal, who is set to announce his college commitment this Sunday. It is down to Michigan, Georgia, NC State and South Carolina, with the Bulldogs currently leading on the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

With this offer, I would expect Clinkscale and Michigan to evaluate and send offers to other cornerbacks in the 2023 class. Four-star Jyaire Hill is the only other real option at the moment with Peal trending towards Georgia, and even that one isn’t a slam dunk with how good Illinois has been.

As always, stay locked in with Maize n Brew as this recruitment and more develop down the stretch of this class.