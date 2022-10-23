2023 four-star CB Chris Peal commits to Georgia over Michigan

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ top cornerback targets of the 2023 class has committed elsewhere, as four-star Chris Peal announced on Sunday afternoon his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chris Peal has Committed to Georgia!



The 6’1 190 CB from Charlotte, NC chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State.



The Top 75 player joins Georgia’s No. 2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings https://t.co/Sr4dUYiYGX pic.twitter.com/PuwwNUJmFo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 23, 2022

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Providence Day School in North Carolina had a final four of Michigan, Georgia, NC State and South Carolina before inevitably picking Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Peal took an official visit to Michigan for the UConn game earlier this season and had the red carpet rolled out for him, as he was one of the only notable recruits to visit that weekend. But he took a couple trips to Georgia throughout the process and it always appeared he was a Bulldog lean even down the stretch of this recruitment.

With Peal now firmly committed to Georgia, the Wolverines will have to turn their full, undivided attention to four-star Jyaire Hill if they want a quality corner in the 2023 class. They also offered four-star Ohio State commit Jermaine Mathews on Friday, but that is a very unlikely option at this point unless proven otherwise.

Expect Clinkscale and the Wolverines to evaluate and send out offers to other prospects in the 2023 class. If they don’t strike gold late in the cycle, they will likely have to go at the position hard in the 2024 class.