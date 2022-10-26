Michigan offers another 2023 Wisconsin DL commit — Jamel Howard

Announced VERY early Wednesday morning on his Twitter account, the Michigan Wolverines and Mike Elston have offered yet another defensive lineman committed to the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2023 class — three-star Jamel Howard.

Howard also reported an offer from Nebraska around the same time he posted his Michigan offer Wednesday morning.

The huge 6-foot-3, 320-pound prospect from Marist High School in Chicago — the same school true freshman linebacker Jimmy Rolder attended — has been committed to Wisconsin since June 26. He remains locked in with the Badgers despite Paul Chryst’s firing in early October.

Howard certainly fits the mold of what Elston and company are looking for out of another defensive lineman in this cycle. The Wolverines already have one interior defensive lineman committed — three-star Brooks Bahr — but the rest of what they have are edge prospects. Howard is an interior guy all the way and would help bolster the unit.

Last week, Elston also offered 2023 three-star Wisconsin defensive lineman commit Trey Pierce, who also projects to the interior at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. They are also in the running for four-star Kayden McDonald, who announces his commitment next Monday.

Howard is ranked No. 1,215 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He is also the No. 132 defensive lineman and No. 25 player from Illinois. Check out some of his most recent highlights on his Hudl page.