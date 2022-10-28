Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Michigan State game

We had to wait a while for a big recruiting weekend this season for the Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State had a solid list of prospects. But the expected visitor list for this game against Michigan State blows that one out of the water. There are several 2023 targets who will be on both official and unofficial visits, along with several five-stars in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

This list will likely look even better after the game, with some potential surprise visitors being hinted at from recruiting insiders. That likely means these prospects are committed to other schools, so it will be interesting to see who shows up on the sidelines this Saturday.

Here is the — always tentative — visitors list.

Commits

Dexter (MI) four-star Cole Cabana - No. 163 overall, No. 6 RB

West Bloomfield (MI) four-star Amir Herring - No. 285 overall, No. 13 IOL

Oswego (IL) four-star Deakon Tonielli - No. 385 overall, No. 19 TE

West Bloomfield (MI) three-star Semaj Morgan - No. 473 overall, No. 64 WR

Carlsbad (CA) three-star Zack Marshall - No. 638 overall, No. 53 ATH

Huron (MI) three-star Adam Samaha - No. 1,810 overall, No. 6 K

Out of the commits who will be on campus this weekend, only Marshall will be taking his official visit since most of them did so for the Penn State game. That’s probably good since the staff will be very busy, with most of the attention on the boatload of uncommitted prospects who will be around.

2023

Eagles Landing Christian (GA) four-star DJ Chester - No. 138 overall, No. 13 OT

This will be the fourth official visit of the recruiting process for Chester, who has made a ton of visits since the summer. He took officials to Auburn and LSU in June and one to Ole Miss earlier this month. He’s also visited Florida State several times and has been back to LSU this season. Clemson also jumped in with an offer last month, which could change his recruitment.

The Wolverines are the outlier here in that they’re the only northern school in Chester’s top group. They’ll have to battle the geographic factors in order to land the Georgia prospect, which is a tough ask, but he’s maintained this visit on the books for a long time so he has some serious interest.

Timpview (UT) four-star Spencer Fano - No. 141 overall, No. 14 OT

This is also the fourth official visit for Fano, who took a trip to Utah in June and officials to Oregon and Clemson this month. He’s also visited BYU several times and is considered the favorite since his older brother plays for the Cougars. Clemson is another recent come-on here, but Michigan has had his attention for much longer and got him to visit for an unofficial back in the spring.

Highland (AZ) four-star Caleb Lomu - No. 229 overall, No. 20 OT

Rounding out the trio of touted offensive linemen on official visits is Lomu, another out-of-region prospect who will have to be comfortable with distance if he were to pick Michigan. After visiting Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House in July, Michigan has been working hard to get Lomu on campus again for an official visit and are finally rewarded.

Lomu took officials to Arizona, Utah and Cal in June. He’s also considering USC, which will probably get his fifth official visit. Both Utah and USC are having excellent seasons and are probably the teams to beat.

F.W. Buchholz (FL) four-star Jaren Hamilton - No. 279 overall, No. 37 WR

Michigan is still looking to add another wide receiver and have had Hamilton on the board for a while now as he’s slowly moved up in the rankings. Michigan’s biggest competition is Alabama. Hamilton visited Tuscaloosa unofficially earlier this season and will take an official visit for the Iron Bowl the last week of the season. Alabama is stiff competition but Michigan may prefer Karmello English, who visited for the Penn State game, more anyway.

Nolensville (TN) three-star Chance Fitzgerald - No. 502 overall, No. 67 WR

Fitzgerald just received his offer from Michigan last week. To see the 6-foot-3, 184-pounder already schedule a visit — which is unofficial — seems significant. Minnesota, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all schools to watch in this one.

St. Mary’s (MI) three-star Ryan Mooney - No. 1,068 overall, No. 149 WR

Another 2023 receiver Michigan has been monitoring is the in-state Mooney. He has yet to receive an offer from the Wolverines but Boston College, Central Michigan, Iowa, Miami (OH), UNLV and several Ivy League schools have thrown their hat in the ring. He’s a guy the Wolverines can circle back with if they strike out on their other targets further up the board.

2024

St. Louis University (MO) five-star Ryan Wingo - No. 10 overall, No. 3 WR

Michigan is standing out early for Wingo, who is being recruited by the dynamic duo of Ron Bellamy and Jay Harbaugh, the latter of which has a great reputation in Missouri. After a visit to Michigan back in June, this will be Wingo’s first game day experience in the Big House. Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon and Miami are other contenders.

Providence Day (NC) five-star Jadyn Davis - No. 16 overall, No. 3 QB

Like every other visitor list he’s been on, Davis is the headliner of this weekend With Georgia now out of the race, Michigan’s path is clearer and they would love to close on Davis this weekend to kick start the 2024 class. Davis has said before that he wants to take spring official visits, but we’ll see if the staff can convince him to wrap things up early and become the leader of his class.

Riverview (FL) five-star Charles Lester - No. 18 overall, No. 2 CB

Quietly, this will be Lester’s third visit to campus after he visited for the Ohio State game last season and over the summer. Jay Harbaugh also went down and visited Lester’s high school during the bye week. Needless to say there is high interest on both sides here, but this will be a long battle against the traditional college football powerhouses.

St. Ignatius (IL) five-star Justin Scott - No. 27 overall, No. 4 DL

Despite his proximity and previous attempts to make the trip, this will be Scott’s first ever visit to campus. That means Michigan will have a good shot to impress him and cement itself even more into his top group. While he has a national offer list, Scott is likely to stay in the Midwest with Notre Dame and Ohio State also in hot pursuit.

Buford (GA) four-star KingJoseph Edwards - No. 33 overall, No. 6 ATH

Edwards will be making a return trip to Ann Arbor after making it up for the BBQ at the Big House, which is significant for a stud from the south. In-state Georgia is considered the favorite for Edwards, but Michigan has done a great job getting his attention so far. He could play either tight end or edge at the next level, which are both positions Michigan excels at developing.

Cleveland (OH) four-star Bryce West - No. 35 overall, No. 5 CB

One of the top defensive backs in the country in the 2024 class, West is from Ohio and holds an offer from the Buckeyes. Two Crystal Balls are in for them, so they are likely the very strong favorite to land him. He’s already canceled one trip to Ann Arbor this year, so we will keep a close eye on this one and see if he actually makes it in. If not, the ship has likely sailed on this recruitment.

Adams (MI) four-star Brady Prieskorn - No. 63 overall, No. 3 TE

Since he is a quiet prospect, we usually only find out if Prieskorn is visiting Michigan after the fact. When he visited for the Hawaii game earlier this year, he revealed it was actually his third trip to campus that year. This game will be the fourth and it’s setting up for Michigan to keep one of the most talented players in-state next cycle.

Archbishop Moeller (OH) four-star Jordan Marshall - No. 118 overall, No. 7 RB

Running back will be one of the top needs in the 2024 class as Michigan needs to add a top-level back to keep the talent in the room high. The Wolverines may not have to search far with Marshall, who plays for Cincinnati powerhouse Archbishop Moeller. Ohio State has offered, but he may be lower on its target board which opens room for Michigan to make a move. Penn State and Tennessee have also received visits this season.

Harper Woods (MI) four-star Jacob Oden - No. 148 overall, No. 20 ATH

By my count, this will be Oden’s third visit for a game this season and seventh in the calendar year. And yet three Michigan State writers put in Crystal Balls for him to the Spartans back in April. Those predictions aren’t up to date and if Michigan wants Oden, he’ll probably be in the class.

Destrehan (LA) four-star Kolaj Cobbins - No. 175 overall, No. 17 edge

Cobbins seems to be among the top edge prospects from the south in the 2024 class. He holds offers from just about everyone in the SEC, as well as Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan State, USC and Oklahoma State, to name a handful.

Christian Brothers (MO) four-star Jeremiah McClellan - No. 205 overall, No. 31 WR

McClellan is another wide receiver from the St. Louis area Michigan is doing well with thanks to Bellamy and Jay Harbaugh. He’s visited Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma so far this season, so he appears to be looking more north than south for his college decision.

Avon (OH) four-star Luke Hamilton - No. 210 overall, No. 12 OT

Hamilton is another Ohio prospect Michigan is angling for while the Buckeyes have him on the back burner. Even though Ohio State hasn’t offered yet, Hamilton holds offers from most of the rest of the Big Ten. He’s also recently visited Michigan State and Penn State so he’s likely to stay in the Midwest.

Chaminade-Madonna (FL) four-star Davion Gause - No. 229 overall, No. 16 RB

A few weeks ago Michigan had a couple elite secondary prospects up from Chaminade-Madonna Prep for the Penn State game. Now, their running back is also joining in and seeing Ann Arbor for himself. Mike Hart has been expanding the 2024 running back board recently but Gause has had his offer since April.

Chattanooga (TN) four-star Boo Carter - No. 252 overall, No. 34 ATH

This will be Carter’s first gameday visit to Michigan in his recruiting process. He has already taken trips to Nebraska, Tennessee (a couple times), Arizona State and Michigan State this fall. At 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, Carter will play either running back, wide receiver or defensive back at the collegiate level.

Bolingbrook (IL) four-star I’Marion Stewart - No. 263 overall, No. 36 ATH

Michigan has done a great job so far with Stewart and probably sit as his leader. But he did visit for Tennessee’s victory over Alabama. Michigan will have to remind him this weekend why Ann Arbor feels like home. If the Wolverines get Jadyn Davis to commit, Stewart could not be far behind.

Archbishop Wood (PA) four-star Kevin Heywood - No. 272 overall, No. 19 OT

This will be the first gameday visit for Heywood, who was previously in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House. He has a solid regional offer list but has yet to pick up many national ones yet. Being an in-state kid, Penn State is the favorite here so far.

Cleveland (OH) four-star Damarion Witten - No. 308 overall, No. 19 44 ATH

Another Ohio kid with an OSU offer. Will be a tough pull for Michigan, but you gotta give it a shot, right?

Belleville (MI) four-star Jeremiah Beasley - No. 318 overall, No. 21 LB

There is history between Belleville and Michigan under the Harbaugh tenure that has prevented it from landing recruits from there. However, this will be Beasley’s second gameday visit to Michigan this season. Michigan State is the school to beat here with four Crystal Ball predictions for the Spartans.

Lyons Township (IL) four-star Eddie Tuerk - No. 326 overall, No. 26 DL

Tuerk has been to Michigan several times before, but this will be the first for a gameday. Other schools he’s considering are Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Providence Day (NC) three-star Jordan Shipp - No. 348 overall, No. 49 WR

As part of the Providence Day crew, Shipp has been on campus a bunch since the offseason. He’ll be visiting with his quarterback and although the two are not a package deal, getting one would definitely help with the other. NC State is probably the toughest competition for Shipp right now.

Olentangy (OH) three-star Gavin Grover - No. 469 overall, No. 21 TE

Tight end is loaded for the 2024 class and Grover has yet to receive an offer from Michigan, so he’s probably lower on the board right now. He does already hold offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

KIPP Columbus (OH) three-star Cameron Frazier - No. 487 overall, No. 70 ATH

Although similarly ranked to Grover, Michigan is pursuing Frazier more heavily and offered him back in the spring. The Wolverines are recruiting Frazier on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback or safety.

Stewarts Creek (TN) three-star Nigel Maynard - No. 540 overall, No. 51 CB

Michigan was the first FBS school to offer Maynard back in April. Only Pitt, Memphis and Central Michigan have followed since then, so we’ll see if he develops as planned. Michigan clearly does still like him enough to host him on a visit.

Southfield (MI) three-star Jalen Todd - No. 44 CB

This will be the second consecutive home game Todd will be visiting for after witnessing Michigan’s win over Penn State. Michigan offered Todd back in August and quickly moved into the driver’s seat here. If the Wolverines push for him, he should end up in the class.

Mediapolis (IA) unranked P Drew Miller

Michigan’s special teams has been elite under Jay Harbaugh, and landing highly ranked specialists is a big reason why. Although he is unranked on the 247Sports’ composite, Miller is considered the No. 1 punter in his class by Kohl’s Kicking. He has an offer from Iowa State already, but we’ll see how the scholarship situation with Michigan shakes out.

2025

Belleville (MI) five-star Bryce Underwood - No. 3 overall, No. 1 QB

For the third cycle in a row, the state of Michigan will produce a star quarterback prospect. It’s early, but Underwood is already ranked higher than either Dante Moore or CJ Carr ever were. Unfortunately, the vibes from Underwood make it seem like Michigan will not likely be the destination, even though he has been to campus several times already.

Lexington Christian (KY) four-star Cutter Boley - No. 55 overall, No. 5 QB

Softening the blow of the apparently low chances of getting Underwood is the presence of another top-100 quarterback this weekend. Michigan really likes Boley and will get him on campus for the second time already after he visited for the BBQ at the Big House. Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt and Tennessee have all already offered.

Findlay (OH) unranked QB Ryan Montgomery

Montgomery is another touted quarterback in his class. Though he is not ranked on the composite yet, he is a top-100 prospect to On3 and holds offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee. His older brother is committed to the Buckeyes but with how unique quarterback recruiting is, they may not make him their priority, which leaves Michigan a great chance at landing him.

Bellevue (NE) unranked QB Mikey Gow

Another 2025 quarterback! He does not hold an offer from U-M yet, but he has garnered interest from other schools like Texas, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and others. Only a matter of time before he begins reeling in offers.

Brentwood Academy (TN) unranked RB Kolbe Harmon

Michigan has done well in Tennessee lately and Harmon is an up-and-coming prospect with other offers from Arkansas State and Kentucky.

Howell (MI) unranked DL Bobby Kanka

Kanka basically lives in the Big House with all of the games and recruiting events he’s been to over the last year. It’s very early for a 2025 commitment but if anyone was going to do it, it’d be Kanka.

Cass Tech (MI) unranked ATH Alex Graham

Graham has visited for a game earlier in the season and already holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State, along with Michigan. The Michigan staff was way ahead of the curve here, offering back in January before the other schools jumped in during the spring.

Plainfield (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

The brother of current Michigan wideout Tyler Morris, Quinn seems to be a pretty strong Michigan lean at this point. He’s been to every game this year to support his brother and the Wolverines. It’s early, but the Maize and Blue seem to be in the lead.

Chicago (IL) unranked edge Chris Burgess

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore in high school only has offers from Illinois and Akron at this point, but this will be his second time in Ann Arbor for a gameday this season. An offer could eventually come his way.

