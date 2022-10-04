Recruiting Roundup: Michigan among the early favorites for 2024 top-100 in-state prospect

For the first time this season, Michigan did not have a home game with the chance to host recruits on visits. They were still able to get a 2023 four-star on campus on Sunday, though. We’ll dig into that update, as well as a couple other notable updates in today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Top-100 TE enjoys first game day visit

He doesn’t talk to the media much, but 2024 Rochester Adams (MI) four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn has quietly visited Michigan several times since the summer. His latest visit was for the Hawaii game, his first ever game day trip to Ann Arbor. He spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb about the trip ($).

“It was great. The atmosphere was crazy,” said Prieskorn. “So many fans. It was crazy. It blew (expectations) out the roof. It was fans jumping up and down, (singing) ‘Hail to the Victors’ every second.”

Throughout all those trips, Prieskorn has built a good relationship with the Michigan staff, especially his potential position coach.

“I love coach Newsome,” said Prieskorn. “We talk (or) we text every day, so we have a great connection. He’s a great dude.”

While all these visits are a good sign for the Wolverines’ chances, Prieskorn is still considering other schools.

“I went to a (MSU) game about three weeks ago,” explained Prieskorn. “I’m going to try to make it to a Notre Dame game. I plan on going to try to get to the Georgia-Florida game and make it down south for a trip.”

There’s no timeline for a commitment, so don’t expect this one to end soon.

2023 four-star DL makes unofficial visit

During the season, it’s rare for prospects to make visits that aren’t centered around home games. But 2023 Jay M Robinson (NC) four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs stopped by Ann Arbor on Sunday, reported TMI’s Steve Lorenz (FREE).

Hobbs was in the Midwest already, taking a visit to Columbus for Ohio State’s game against Rutgers. The Michigan staff was able to get him to take a detour before he traveled back home to North Carolina.

This will be a tough recruitment to get in on this late considering Hobbs has already taken three official visits and has his final two already scheduled for Alabama and Georgia later this fall. He has three Crystal Balls to UNC stemming from his official visit there in June, but this looks like it’s turning into an SEC battle.

Michigan’s best shot here would be to try and get him on campus for an actual game later this season as an unofficial visitor.

Michigan circling back on 2023 DL

Another defensive lineman in the 2023 class Michigan is picking up contact with is Woodberry Forest (VA) three-star Rodney Lora, who recently decommitted from Virginia. 247Sports’ Brian Dohn reported that the staff was quick to reach out to Lora after his decommitment (FREE).

Lora told Dohn the main schools that have been in contact after his decommitment are Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. But Michigan has been involved the longest, making his top six before his initial commitment to Virginia.

“I like Michigan because it’s a great school and the coach is amazing,” Lora said at the time. “Coach Elston has coached at Notre Dame and now at his alma mater. I feel like under coach’s wing, I can become something great.”

Lora quickly made plans to visit Penn State this past weekend for the game against Northwestern, but he has yet to lock in trips to Michigan or Tennessee. Expect to see him on campus in the near future.