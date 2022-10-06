Three Michigan players to watch against Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines get their second game in a row on the road this weekend against Indiana, who is struggling coming off a loss at Nebraska. Michigan is a large favorite against the Hoosiers but this is a team fighting for bowl eligibility, and you can always expect some chaos when playing Indiana.

Here are three Michigan players to watch this weekend that can help maintain order and get a win.

DT Mazi Smith

Indiana’s offensive line has not been anything to write home about this season, which provides Smith the opportunity to wreck shop from the interior. Indiana is rushing for barely 100 yards per game. Freshman Jaylin Lucas flashed in the loss to Nebraska, but has not gotten many reps this year. If Smith can clog lanes and take on double teams like he has so far this season, there won’t be much room for the Hoosiers to run.

WR Cornelius Johnson

On paper, Indiana’s secondary should be one of its better units with former All-Big Ten honorees Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams leading the group. They’ll provide a good matchup for Johnson, who hasn’t been featured as much but will have a size advantage over the 5-foot-10 Mullen and 6-foot Williams.

Despite the experience at the cornerback position, Indiana has given up 277.8 yards passing a game this season and 13 touchdowns total. If J.J. McCarthy finally starts connecting on his deep shots, Johnson could be the beneficiary for a long score.

S Rod Moore

When former Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington this offseason, Indiana responded by bringing in Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Indiana got the raw end of that deal as Penix is lighting it up in the Pacific Northwest. With an eight to five touchdown to interception ratio and a 53% completion percentage for Bazelak, there will be opportunities for a safety like Moore to come down with a valuable turnover.