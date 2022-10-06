Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL excited to visit Michigan this season

A five-star defensive lineman with several big time offers in the class of 2024 has Michigan on his radar and is reportedly eager for his first visit to Ann Arbor. We’ve got that update on much more on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Five-star DL wants to get to Ann Arbor to catch game this fall

Five-star Justin Scott (Chicago, Ill.) is one of the top defensive recruits in the 2024 class and was extended an offer by the Michigan Wolverines this past March. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder holds offers from dozens of Power Five schools, but Michigan is in the mix of schools he wants to pay a visit to this fall to catch a game, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“I definitely want to get up there,” Scott said.

Scott has been in consistent communication with defensive line coach Mike Elston. He commented on the job Elston is doing with the program and came away impressed with the defensive line unit after watching them against Iowa.

“Coach Elston is definitely doing his thing there,” Scott said. “The (Iowa) win by dominating the line of scrimmage and their defensive line has definitely been doing just that.”

Scott visited Ohio State last week for its game against Rutgers, and will take a trip to Miami this weekend for the Hurricanes’ game against UNC. Notre Dame is also a big factor in his recruitment.

Scott currently sits as the No. 31 overall prospect in the class, the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Scott.

Top 2023 CB target closing in on decision

Among the top targets for the Wolverines at cornerback in the 2023 class is four-star Chris Peal (Charlotte, NC). He took his official visit to Ann Arbor in September when the Wolverines took on UConn at the Big House, and according to a report from On3’s Chad Simmons ($), a decision for Peal could come before the end of the month.

Multiple reports indicated Michigan improved its standing with the 6-foot, 175-pound corner on his official visit, but there has also been optimism from all of the schools Peal has taken an official visit to (Michigan, Georgia, NC State). Simmons believes Georgia holds the edge in his recruitment, with Michigan being the biggest challenger.

Cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinckscale has been the one leading the charge in this recruitment, with Peal telling On3’s EJ Holland ($) he learned a lot from Clink during the visit alone.

“I liked how easy it was to learn from him,” Peal said. “I got to sit in the team meetings, and I really enjoyed that. I picked things up really easy from him. I also liked the way he talked to his players and interacted with him. I love how he tells you to improve. His defensive backs locked it down.”

With a potential visit to Georgia reportedly planned for this weekend, things could develop rather quickly here. If the Bulldogs don’t land a commitment from him this weekend, Michigan still may have a legitimate shot of landing him.

Peal is ranked as the No. 197 recruit in the class, the No. 22 cornerback and the No. 6 prospect in North Carolina on the composite.

Michigan the ‘early favorite’ for 2024 four-star RB

Davion Gause, a four-star class of 2024 running back (Hollywood, FL) is impressed with Michigan, with the Wolverines leading early on in his recruitment, according to a report from On3’s Simmons ($).

“They stand out to me,” Gause told Simmons. “They treat me like (family). They keep in contact with me the most. I just love it up there.”

Gause has been in contact with nearly every member of Michigan’s staff, and has a strong relationship with running backs coach Mike Hart. Hart’s experience at the position, and being a younger coach, has helped build and maintain their relationship.

“Yeah, that helped us connect a little bit more because he(‘s) young, so he know(s) things that I’m going through right now,” Gause said about being recruited by a younger coach like Hart. “So he can relate a little bit and stuff like that.”

Gause has visited Michigan before and is set to make a return visit for Michigan’s Oct. 29 game against rival Michigan State. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder said he is excited to be able to experience the game day environment of the Big House.

“What I want to see is the fan base,” said Gause. “Just how it is on game day, how loud it could get and just see how they execute on the field.”

Gause is ranked as the No. 226 recruit in his class, the No. 12 running back and No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the composite.