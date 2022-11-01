Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB predicted to Michigan following weekend visit

Michigan did not disappoint on the field for its hottest recruiting weekend of the season, crushing in-state rival MSU in front of dozens of top targets in the next three classes.

As a result, predictions for Michigan have come in for a couple prospects the staff would love to have in the fold.

Five-star QB Crystal Balled to Michigan

The biggest name in Ann Arbor was once again 2024 Providence Day (NC) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who visited Ann Arbor for the fourth time since the summer. With that many visits and other contenders recruiting other prospects, it was enough for 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong to lodge a Crystal Ball for the good guys following the visit ($).

Wiltfong didn’t go into much detail about what led him to make the prediction, except that “the intel favors the Wolverines.” The Crystal Ball has a confidence level of six out of 10.

Davis was accompanied on the trip with his pair of talented wide receivers once again, Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. This was Goodwin’s second consecutive game at Michigan after visiting without his teammates for the Penn State game. It would not be surprising to see predictions come in for him as well given he is a legacy prospect.

Needless to say, landing Davis would be a huge boon to both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes for the Wolverines.

Four-star OL says Michigan is at top

Rarely do you see a prospect come out and say who his leader is before committing, but 2024 Avon (OH) four-star Luke Hamilton told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich after his visit to the Big House the Wolverines were at the top for him ($).

“I have a group of schools that I love and keep making jumps, but at this time, Michigan is my No. 1,” Hamilton stated.

Hamilton expanded on his visit experience and why he is favoring Michigan.

“The visit was great,” Hamilton said. “I loved everything about it. I talked to coach Moore and coach Newsome. They are two really cool guys and ones that make me want to keep coming back. We talked about my season and how they really want me at Michigan.”

Following his comments, both Marich and Wiltfong put in Crystal Balls for Hamilton to land at Michigan. He has yet to receive an offer from Ohio State which could throw a wrench in the process, but the Buckeyes would have to put in more work than usual here to sway him back.

Four-star OL moves up decision timeline following official visit

One of the few offensive line prospects taking their official visit last weekend was 2023 Eagle’s Christian Landing (GA) four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester. While Michigan was on the outside looking in before the visit, it made a big move this weekend and 247Sports’ Wiltfong spoke with Chester following the trip ($).

“It was amazing, it was great,” Chester said of his official visit. “One, I got to see the Big House and actually be in the Big House. Two, coach Moore is a great coach, and three, the whole coaching staff made it even better.”

Chester also talked about what the coaches’ message was to him while on the trip.

“It’s in the Big Ten, they’re 8-0, unlike other places, it’s already established. I just have to go there and make it better,” Chester explained.

With all his trips now taken, Chester has moved up his decision timeline to this Thursday, Nov. 3. Usually that is a good sign for the school the prospect just visited, and Michigan does feel like it made a big move on his official visit.

However, it could also mean Chester tried out a northern school and decided he prefers to stay down south. Wiltfong wrote he still likes LSU in this race, but it is not decided yet. This one could swing either way by Thursday.