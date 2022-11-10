Recruiting Roundup: Four-star WR plans on taking official visit to Michigan

Reactions from recruits who were in Ann Arbor for the Michigan State game a couple weekends ago are still coming in.

One recruit who came away with high praise for the Wolverines is a highly regarded wide receiver who plans on taking an official visit in the future.

2024 four-star WR already thinking about future OV to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a number of prospects during the weekend of the MSU game, with one of the more prominent names being 2024 four-star Jeremiah McClellan, a 6-foot-1 wideout from Christian Brothers College in St. Louis, MO.

The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich caught up with McClellan ($) to get a gauge of how the visit went, with McClellan expressing interest in wanting to make a return visit.

“Yes, most definitely (I plan on coming back to Michigan),” McClellan said. “Yes, I think (I’ll take an official visit to Michigan).”

McClellan added that Michigan is in good standing in his recruitment, as he has over 25 scholarship offers total including the one from the Wolverines.

“Michigan stands high in my recruiting,” McClellan said. “I love the coaches and environment.”

McClellan is the No. 206 overall prospect in his class, the No. 31 ranked wide receiver and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Missouri, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. There are no Crystal Ball Projections at this time for McClellan.

Wolverines in ‘great shape’ in recruitment of former Auburn commit

Michigan has been working hard in the recruitment of 2023 four-star wide receiver Karmello English (Phoenix City, AL), a former Auburn commit.

Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has been the primary recruiter for English as the Wolverines offered the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder back in March. English took an official visit to Michigan over the summer before originally committing to the Tigers.

Marich reported ($) that Kentucky and Penn State are contenders in his recruitment, but Michigan seem to be in “great shape,” and that English coming back to Ann Arbor is a strong possibility before he signs his letter of intent.

English has hauled in 115 receptions and 23 touchdowns for 1,562 yards in 22 games over the last two seasons in high school. He sits as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 14 player in the state of Alabama, according to the composite.

Top class of 2023 OL target planning official visit in December

2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi (Cumming, GA.) took an unofficial visit to Michigan earlier this fall and is expected to take his official visit to Ann Arbor in December, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has led the way in this recruitment and Michigan continues to be the frontrunner, with Holland having already put in a prediction for the Wolverines to land the 6-foot-3,5, 282-pounder. Efobi also has a Crystal Ball from Marich dating back to Sept. 28.

Miami is the other school to keep an eye on in this recruitment, but Holland said he is “very confident” in his prediction.

Efobi is the No. 462 offensive lineman in the class, the No. 31 interior lineman and the No.44 player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite.